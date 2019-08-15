Eagles’ Cody Kessler Out with Concussion

Another game, another quarterback down. Eagles backup quarterback Cody Kessler went down hard in the first quarter and left the game.

Kessler was escorted to the medical tent where he was evaluated for concussion symptoms. He walked back into the locker room for further evaluation, with no official word from the team. Kessler was 1-for-4 for 11 yards, including a rush for a first down.

After losing QB Nate Sudfeld to a broken bone above his left wrist, Eagles lost his his backup Cody Kessler to a potential concussion. Now left with Clayton Thorson playing QB vs Jaguars, with backup QB questions for this summer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2019

Kessler was dropping back to throw with 12:23 left in the first quarter when Jaguars pass-rusher Dontae Jones blond-sided the quarterback off the edge. He absolutely pummeled Kessler and forced him from the game.

👀 Here is the nasty hit that knocked Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler out of the game@6abc#CodyKessler #Eagles pic.twitter.com/dB20sEg9Us — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 15, 2019

Clayton Thorson Takes Over at Quarterback

The rookie signal-caller out of Northwestern didn’t look like he belonged in the league last week against Tennessee. Chalk it up to rookie nerves and being thrust into the spotlight ahead of schedule after the untimely wrist injury suffered by backup Nate Sudfeld. Thorson was forced into action in the fourth quarter and caused downright panic across the Philadelphia region with his complete lack of awareness or touch. Maybe the lights were just too bright.

Arrest Clayton Thorson pic.twitter.com/WSjfeK96MY — Tyler Jackson (@TjackRH) August 9, 2019

Eagles Down to Emergency Quarterbacks

With Cody Kessler our and Clayton Thorson assuming the starting quarterback role, the Eagles are down to their emergency quarterbacks. There are no other signal-callers on the active roster.

Kessler being taken off the field. Clayton Thorson in the game at QB. He's the only guy left, although Carson is in uniform tonight. So are college QBs Greg Ward and Braxton Miller. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 15, 2019

Thorson is playing in Thursday’s preseason game, but if he gets knocked out it’ll be up to two wide receivers to line up under center. Braxton Miller and Greg Ward are listed as the emergency quarterbacks, or “next men up.”