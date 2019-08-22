Helena Thornfeldt Dead: Pool Legend Dies at 52

Helena Thornfeldt is a Women’s Professional Billiard Association Hall of Famer who died on August 20 at the age of 52.

Thornfeldt, a native of the Swedish city of Borlange, had been living in the city of Villa Rica, around 35 miles west of Atlanta, in Georgia at the time of her death. No cause of death has been made public regarding Thornfeldt’s sad passing. Thornfeldt was known as “The Sledgehammer” due to her massive break.

Thornfeldt’s sad death was confirmed in a heartbreaking Facebook post from fellow professional pool player Janet Atwell. Atwell wrote, “HEARTBROKEN to hear about the loss of my friend, and amazing person, Helena Thornfeldt. There are no words at this time….just lots of sad hearts in the pool world. RIP my friend. Love you😘❤️.”

While another contemporary of Thornfeldt’s, Yomaylin Feliz-Forman, wrote on her Facebook page, “😞 Just woke up to the sad news, RIP Helena Thornfeldt, you will be missed. I had the opportunity to meet you at a couple of events in the past, and I can’t believe this news 😔. You were an amazing person and player. #billiards #helenathornfeldt #rip #poolgods.”

Thornfeldt, a left-handed player, was inducted into the Women’s Professional Billiard Association Hall of Fame in February 2017. Thornfeldt turned professional in 1994.

In 2019, Thornfeldt finished in ninth place in the WPBA Masters and 13th place at the WPBA BLU-EMU Southern Open 2019. According to the WPBA’s official website, Thornfeldt was ranked ninth in the U.S. of all professional pool players.

In 2002, Thornfeldt won the U.S. Open Championship having finished as runner-up in the competitions in 1996. Thornfeldt achieved her 2002 victory thanks to defeating Allison Fisher by a score of 7-4 at the Sandia Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Online records show that Thornfeldt had just opened a pizza restaurant, Pizza Mania, in Villa Rica. Business filings show that Thornfeldt applied for a license for the restaurant in April 2019. The license was issued in June 2019. A post on Thornfeldt’s Facebook page show that the restaurant opened on August 5, a little over two weeks before Thornfeldt’s death.

Following the restaurant’s first day, Thornfeldt wrote on Facebook, “First open day behind us at Pizza Mania. Come check out what the buzz is about🍕🍕🍕.” Prior to opening Pizza Mania, Thornfeldt operated a restaurant named Stix in Villa Rica and counted “8 Ball Nachos” among their dishes.

Thornfeldt ran Stix alongside fellow professional pool player, Monica Webb.

