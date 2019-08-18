Lakers to Speak with Dwight Howard, Interest in Joakim Noah [Report]

The Lakers’ plan to replace DeMarcus Cousins just took another step forward. It also added a potential target. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Los Angeles are expected to request permission to speak with Dwight Howard. He also notes Joakim Noah as name to watch.

“The Lakers are expected to request permission soon to speak to Dwight Howard and there’s mutual interest between the eight-time All-Star and L.A. in wake of DeMarcus Cousins’ torn ACL,” he tweeted.

“The Lakers have been patient in approach since Cousins’ injury,” he continued, “and another accomplished veteran center on the market is Joakim Noah. Howard is expected to be eventually released by Memphis.”

Los Angeles has been scrambling to replace Cousins since the news broke of his torn ACL last week. While Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee are still expected in the rotation, the Lakers have expressed interest in adding another quality body to keep the frontcourt fresh this season.

Howard, who was traded to the Grizzlies from Washington in July, used to be a Laker. In 2012, he averaged 17.1 points and 12.4 rebounds for the franchise’s last playoff team. When asked by the LA Times’ Arash Markazi about a potential reunion, the 6-foot-11 center seemed receptive to the idea.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do love L.A. Staples Center is going to be rocking this season.” Howard told Markazi, “When I played there it was rocking every night. The atmosphere is crazy.”

Howard has jumped around several teams the last few seasons. The 33-year-old has seen time with the Wizards, Hornets, Hawks and Rockets since 2015. He’s battled injuries, most recently undergoing a gluteal surgery with the Wizards.

Alongside McGee, though, he would be expected to split starting minutes to keep fresh. This would allow Davis to play more exclusively at the four, which theoretically allows him to roam as a dominant defender. Howard is a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year in his own right.

Could Noah Fit Personality-Wise with the Lakers & LeBron?

Noah last played for Memphis, averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 42 games. His best year was back during the 2013-14 NBA season, averaging 12.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 80 games.

As Brian Yalung of Clutch Points notes, he has a previous beef with LeBron James that could complicate things.

If one goes back a bit, James and Noah have a history of hatred, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Back in 2009, both players had a heated exchange with the 9th overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft taking offense to James dancing on the sidelines during a Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game. From there, the dislike built between the two NBA stars.

Should this be an obstacle, our own Anthony Koon points out that Kenneth Faried and Nene Hilario are options under the basket. Faried would be the more athletic option, while Nene would be entering his 18th season in the league.

Noah would be turning 35 by next February. Between he and Jared Dudley, the Lakers would have high-energy instigators coming off the bench to annoy most of the Western Conference. If things with Howard fall through, keep an eye on this development.