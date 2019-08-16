Dwight Howard Speaks About Possible Lakers Reunion

In the aftermath of DeMarcus Cousins‘ injury, the Lakers are in full scramble mode to find themselves another big man. While not much is left on the free agency market, Dwight Howard is expected to get bought out soon and has been a popular target amongst Laker fans – despite his lackluster showing with the team back in 2012-2013.

With names like Andrew Bogut and Amir Johnson populating the free agency pool, Howard actually looks to be a step up in terms of his talent and production – despite the circus that typically follows him from team to team. While it isn’t ideal, a Howard-Lakers reunion could wind up being beneficial for both sides.

Dwight Howard Talks On Possible Free Agency Lakers Reunion

Howard sat down to speak with the LA Time’s Arash Markazi. Talking about a number of things ranging from advice for Anthony Davis to explaining why he decided to turn down the Lakers’ free agency offer in 2013, Howard wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. When asked about rejoining the Lakers (or possibly Clippers) Howard seemed at the very least hopeful that something could potentially come about.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do love L.A. Staples Center is going to be rocking this season.” Howard told Markazi, “When I played there it was rocking every night. The atmosphere is crazy.”

Howard struggled in his lone season with the Lakers, battling serious injuries for the first time in his career and what was supposed to be a superteam with Kobe and Steve Nash wound up limping to the playoffs where they would have a relatively quiet exit. While Howard seems to be speaking more fondly of his time in LA now, he was most certainly not a fan of the environment at the time of his tenure.

Lakers Other Free Agency Options At Center

In the event that Howard DOESN’T get bought out, the Lakers will have to pick from the leftover remains of free agency to find their man. Kenneth Faried seems to be a solid option and while he lacks a refined offensive game, is an athletic, high-energy defender and rebounder who can give the Lakers some quality minutes off the bench. Faried put together a solid year in Houston last season after finally getting some more minutes and could offer the Lakers a similar level of production in the same bench role.

Nene Hilario is an option as well and while he is heading into his 18th NBA season, the old man can still give some solid minutes on the floor. A smart big body who still plays with a high motor, Nene looks to still have another year or two of NBA caliber basketball left in him. While not nearly as athletic as he once was, Nene can still defend the low post well offers some value in a 15 minute per game role off the bench.