‘Last Chance U’: Where Are They Now in 2019?

“Last Chance U” just completed its fourth season meaning there are a lot of players and coaches that have come through the show. We provided updates on the Season 4 stars, but now it is time to focus on the people that were featured earlier at EMCC. Be sure to check out our break down of the Season 4 cast.

We are still awaiting an announcement on “Last Chance U” Season 5. It would be a surprise if the show is not renewed, but it remains to be seen what school the show is headed to next.

Several of the EMCC players featured on the first two seasons have made their way to the NFL including Dakota Allen and John Franklin III. Buddy Stephens is still coaching at EMCC, while Brittany Wagner is running her own consulting firm for schools and athletes. Stephens tried to campaign for a third season in Scooba before the show left for Independence.

“There would be so much to show,” Stephens told USA Today in 2017. “She’s [academic advisor Abby Jenkins] doing the same thing as Brittany but she does it her way. Brittany was not the first person to love the kids, not the first person to walk a kid to class. That’s just the thing: she had her way of doing it, and now she’s moved on. She went to another job but she’s already left that and is trying something else. Abby does it differently. She’s a little bit more hardcore. That would be interesting to watch.”

Here’s a look at where the ‘Last Chance U’ stars are today from the first two seasons.

Brittany Wagner Is the Focus of a New TV Show Where She Will Be Played by Courtney Cox

Wagner is the focus of a new “Last Chance U” style show where actress Courtney Cox will play the former EMCC academic counselor. Michael Strahan will be the executive producer of the show, per Clarion Ledger.

“Have you heard the news about this fantastic duo? Super excited to announce that Courteney Cox will be playing me in a scripted series. Thank you to @smac_entertainment @michaelstrahan @courteneycoxofficial @spectrumorig for believing in my story! #doyouhaveapencil 😊❤️✏️,” Wagner posted on Instagram.

Aside from the new show, Wagner launched her own business, 10 Thousand Pencils, where she speaks and works with schools along with companies. Since leaving EMCC, Wagner has worked with Coca-Cola, Ole Miss and the University of Arkansas among other organizations.

Buddy Stephens Is Still the Coach at EMCC

Stephens is still in Scooba and continues to find success on the football field. The EMCC head coach is a five-time national champion, per Buzz Feed’s John Templon. Stephens receives a housing stipend, car, gas card, meals and a phone in addition to his salary, per The Dispatch.

“Former Last Chance U. head coach Buddy Stephens (EMCC) is set to make $124,732 in 2019-20 according to a response I received to an open records request. Seems like a good deal for a 5x National Champion,” Templon tweeted.

Stephens has led EMCC to four titles in the past six seasons and has a 110-13 record over his career. It will be interesting to see if there is any chance “Last Chance U” could return to Scooba.

Ronald Ollie Was Released by the Raiders

After signing a non-guaranteed contract this offseason, Ronald Ollie was released by the Raiders shortly after training camp began. Raiders coach Jon Gruden noted that he was not impressed with the former “Last Chance U” star in his limited time with the team.

“I hadn’t seen Ollie do anything,” Gruden noted when asked about his release. “You know, we need to get something done here. We’re in the business of getting better and Ollie didn’t participate much. Unfortunately, we chose to go in a different direction.”

It remains to be seen whether Ollie will land elsewhere. Unfortunately, Ollie did not get to play in any preseason action which would have allowed him to have NFL film that other teams could evaluate.

Dakota Allen Was Drafted by the Rams & Is Fighting for a Roster Spot

Dakota Allen was drafted by the Rams with the 37th pick in the 7th Round. The majority of Allen’s contract is non-guaranteed and the linebacker is fighting to make the final 53-man roster. Allen played at Texas Tech after a brief stop at EMCC.

“Rams fans, y’all will get a very hard worker,” Allen said, per USA Today. “Y’all won’t find anyone who works as hard as me. I will be a great locker room guy and I’m just going to take it day by day and be as coachable as I can and hopefully I can have a long-lasting career as an L.A. Ram.”



John Franklin III Is Looking to Make the Bears 53-Man Roster

A look at John Franklin (@jf3_5)'s INT at Bears Camppic.twitter.com/q6r5klgsOk — Last Chance U (@LastChanceUAlum) July 30, 2019

After transitioning to playing in the secondary, Franklin spent time on the Bears practice squad last season. Franklin was able to participate in Chicago’s offseason workouts and is hoping to make the Bears final 53-man roster.