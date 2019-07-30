Raiders Part Ways with ‘Last Chance U’ Star Ronald Ollie

It will come as a disappointment to fans of Last Chance U, but Ronald Ollie’s time as an Oakland Raiders has ended. With his dismissal, the Raiders have added veteran defensive end, Ethan Westbrooks.

The Raiders announce they have signed DL Ethan Westbrooks. They also waived DL Ronald Ollie and TE Erik Swoope. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) July 30, 2019

Ollie, who is very athletic for his size, was an early fan favorite because of his time as a standout cast member of the previously mentioned Netflix show. He figured to be a big part of HBO’s Hard Knocks because of his experience in front of the cameras, but his role on the show will be very small or nonexistent after this decision. He was most likely let go because of an injury he suffered at Saturday’s first practice and didn’t see the field after. Details of his injury will probably come to light soon, but it will be a situation to monitor. If it’s minor, he’ll have a chance to fight for a spot on another team.

