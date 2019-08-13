Raiders’ Antonio Brown Takes to Twitter & Offers Trade for New Helmet

Just as it seemed like the Antonio Brown helmet controversy was starting to die down, a new development is starting to take place. Apparently, the Oakland Raiders wide receiver can keep his old style of helmet if he is able to find one that was manufactured in the last decade, according to Pro Football Talk.

The Schutt Air Advantage is the helmet that Brown has worn throughout his whole career and now he’s on the search for one that meets the NFL’s requirements. He’s taken to Twitter to try his luck there.

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

The funny thing about Brown’s proposition is that it’s highly unlikely that a non-professional football player will have a Schutt Air Advantage helmet laying around. It’s hard to imagine a current or former professional player would want a practice worn Raiders helmet, but who knows?

Antonio Brown Expected Back at Training Camp

It looks like Brown’s search for the right helmet won’t keep him away from Napa for Raiders training camp. The reports that Brown was going to retire if he couldn’t wear his old helmet seem like they were either untrue, or he did make that threat and was bluffing. According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Brown will be back at Raiders facilities on Tuesday.

Raiders WR Antonio Brown is reporting back to Napa training camp today with helmet grievance determination made, source said. Feet condition not considered a long-term impediment. Ample practice time expected before Week 1. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 13, 2019

What’s also promising is that it seems like the foot injury is mostly taken care of.

