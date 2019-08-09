Antonio Brown’s Behavior Is Already Frustrating the Raiders [REPORT]

It hasn’t taken long for Antonio Brown to start causing headaches for the Oakland Raiders. He’s already missed a good deal of time due to a mishap involving the misuse of a cryotherapy machine and it was just recently reported that he’s going to battle with the NFL over a helmet grievance. Apparently, those aren’t the only issues. According to Mike Silver, a reporter for the NFL Network, Brown may already be getting on the Raiders’ bad side. In a very long Twitter thread, Silver details many of the issues the team is already having with Brown.

THREAD: 1) Even before suffering bizarre injuries to his feet, Antonio Brown alarmed Raiders coaches and teammates by railing against the NFL’s enhanced enforcement of helmet regulations, a policy change which will likely force the star receiver to switch to a new model… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

One of the most concerning statements to come from Silver’s thread is that the team is already getting fed up with his antics.

“Since joining the Raiders, Brown has frustrated his new bosses by showing up late to numerous meetings and by often appearing unfocused in them,” said Silver.

Showing up late to meetings is a quick and easy way to get the team against you. This is far from the first time Brown has been at the center of serious drama, but he at least gave Pittsburgh several years before he got really bad.

