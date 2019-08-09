O.J. Simpson Weighs in on Antonio Brown Controversy: ‘I’m Calling BS’

As the Oakland Raiders were enjoying a nice, quiet day, bombshell after bombshell was released in a short period of time concerning their wide receiver Antonio Brown. The day started off with reports from Chase Williams of WPXI that Brown had completely ghosted the Raiders. That story was quickly debunked by Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who is on the Raiders beat every day.

While one controversy died, another one was born. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has been reporting that Brown is unhappy with new NFL rules that won’t allow him to wear the same helmet he’s been wearing for his entire career. Apparently, he’s so upset about it that he’s willing to walk away from the game completely if he can’t keep his helmet. The news didn’t stop there.

NFL Network’s Mike Silver then went on to air out all of Brown’s dirty laundry on Twitter and revealed that this has been a longstanding issue and the team is already growing frustrated with the receiver. This makes Tuesday’s new episode of Hard Knocks infinitely more fascinating, but it also could mean bad things for the Raiders. As if Brown’s offseason couldn’t get any more bizarre, a controversial NFL legend decided to give his take on the situation.

O.J. Simpson Calls ‘BS’ on Antonio Brown Helmet Controversy

With his recent decision to join Twitter, O.J. Simpson has somehow found his way back into the spotlight. The controversial figure has frequently given his hot takes on some of the bigger NFL stories. Well, this Antonio Brown story is no exception and Simpson decided to give his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m from the generation that’s suffering from CTE, so I understand what the league is trying to do,” said Simpson. “If you’re telling me that he’s willing to give up that kind of money because of the style of the helmet. If you don’t want to go to training camp, don’t, but giving up that money because of the helmet… I call BS.”

This story could be getting blown out of proportion, but it’s hard to tell with Brown. He’s not one to shy away from controversy. It’s definitely a situation to monitor and with the news that he’s already spoken to the NFL about the issue, more news should come to light in the coming days.

Derek Carr’s Brother Sends Cryptic Tweet

One man that has to be in the know for all this is Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. Brown and Carr have become good friends since he joined the team and it’s very likely that they’ve talked about the helmet issue. Derek’s brother, Darren Carr, decided to take to Twitter to post a cryptic message when the story was at its peak.

In the words of Tupac:

“Don’t believe everything you read..” — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) August 9, 2019

The Carr brothers are all very close to each other, so it’s not entirely implausible that they would share information with each other. It’s also entirely possible that this issue isn’t that big of an issue. Nothing will be known for sure until Brown or the team addresses the rumors, but none of this is a good look for the team.

