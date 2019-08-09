Report That Antonio Brown Has Ghosted Raiders Is Untrue

It hasn’t taken long for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to try and stir up drama for Antonio Brown and his new team, the Oakland Raiders. Based on a report from Chase Williams of WPXI, an NBC affiliate in Pittsburgh, Brown has gone “radio silent” on the Raiders.

10 practices into training camp and Antonio Brown has already gone “radio silent” with the Raiders. They have zero clue where he is or what the progress of the foot injury is. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 8, 2019

Now, it’s easy to believe that Williams would’ve been well connected to Antonio Brown news when he was a member of the Steelers, but now he’s across the country. Many weren’t buying these rumors and it seems like Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal has completely dispelled this claim.

“He hasn’t, and they do,” Gehlken said in a recent report about the claim that Brown has “froze out” the team and they don’t know where he is. “Based on conversations before that tweet was posted, that report does not reflect the thinking of those inside the Raiders organization.”

Gehlken is on the Raiders beat every day and is one of the more connected reporters for the team. While his word isn’t law, it’s much more feasible that he knows more about what’s going on behind the scenes than Williams.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Brown Files Helmet Grievance Against NFL

In his quest to constantly own the NFL news cycle, Antonio Brown has decided to file a grievance against the NFL to be allowed to wear a certain type of helmet, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Due to recent policy changes, players cannot wear helmets that aren’t certified by the NOCSAE – the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment. Players cannot wear helmets that are more than 10 years old and that’s a problem for Brown.

“Brown is expected to have a hearing as early as next week, and the arbitrator will decide whether or not he gets to wear the helmet he wants,” said Schefter. “New NFL rules in effect this season say he can’t.”

Michael Gehlken added “with public attention on foot, this helmet issue been at forefront of Brown’s recent absence in Napa, sources said. Brown is believed to have worn a Schutt Air Advantage in his last practice. NFL prohibits it.”

“Be it helmet- or foot-related, Raiders [are] not concerned about WR Antonio Brown’s future availability. They have [a] strong grasp of both situations and expect him back soon.”

This grievance issue seems to be why Brown hasn’t been seen at camp much. Luckily, it seems like the issue should resolve itself soon enough.

Brown Injury Update

Getting lost in all the craziness is that Gehlken also gave an updated timeline for when the Raiders should expect Brown back at practice.

Raiders expect WR Antonio Brown to rejoin team shortly, source said. Foot condition is largely considered a non-issue moving forward. https://t.co/ItaycYKHAh — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 9, 2019

“Raiders expect WR Antonio Brown to rejoin team shortly, source said. Foot condition is largely considered a non-issue moving forward.”

That’s all promising news considering the whole frostbite issue was beginning to seem like it might lead to an extended absence. While none of this is ideal, hopefully, it is resolved soon so that team and Brown can move on and focus on football.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Tyler Roemer Throws Punches at Joint Practice With Rams [WATCH]

