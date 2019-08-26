Antonio Brown Pokes Fun at Helmet Controversy on Social Media [LOOK]

After an extended conflict with the NFL, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is finally ready to put the issue behind him. The whole thing stemmed from new NFL rules that wouldn’t allow Brown to wear his preferred helmet because it was too old. Even though the new rule is to help with player safety, the wide receiver refused to comply with the new NFL rule without a fight.

Two grievances and a retirement threat later, the NFL has stood firm in their decision and Brown has no more options. He has to wear a new helmet. Fortunately for him, he’s already got a sponsorship lined up, per Pro Football Talk. While this conflict has been a distraction, it could end up benefiting Brown in the long run.

Antonio Brown Pokes Fun at Helmet Controversy on Social Media

Antonio Brown isn’t known for keeping silent on controversial matters involving him and this latest news is no exception. He took to social media to have some fun with the helmet controversy.

In the picture, Brown is photoshopped wearing an old school helmet from the 70s. The caption reads “Mr.Outrageous (Don’t tell me what I Caint do).” It’s nice to see that he has lightened up on the helmet thing. Based on reports, the issue was affecting him pretty substantially. Whether or not those rumors were true will probably never be known. Either way, Brown seems to be making the best of the situation and this is hopefully the last we hear about the Schutt AiR Advantage.

Antonio Brown Will Play in 2019

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has had to do a bit of damage control over the last few weeks and he’s ready to put this issue behind them.

“We’re going to move on,” Rosenhaus, said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL radio. “That door is closed.”

He also shed light on what to expect from Brown going forward.

“As a result of all the publicity accrued from our efforts to get him to wear that helmet, he has multiple offers on the table right now from various companies to custom-make a helmet for him and pay him quite a bit of money. We have found, without getting into specifics, some very suitable alternatives. We’re very excited. Antonio will be wearing a helmet. He won’t be missing any time, and he’ll be getting paid a lot of money to do so. It’s sort of a happy ending, even though he won’t be able to wear the old helmet.”

It’s sort of a win-win situation for the Brown and the NFL. The receiver is going to get a nice payday and the NFL gets the win. He’s also been back at practice, so he can now start getting acclimated to the offense. It’s been a strange few weeks for Brown and the Raiders, but the noise should start to quiet going forward.

