Could the Raiders Trade a QB to the Colts After Andrew Luck Retirement?

The NFL world was rocked on Saturday night when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck has informed the team of his decision to retire. The report came during the Colts’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears and Luck was booed off the field by his own fans. It was a bombshell decision that sent shockwaves through the entire league. Just like that, the Colts went from Super Bowl contenders to almost irrelevant.

The Oakland Raiders find themselves in a very different position than Indianapolis. They are a team on the rise and have an abundance of talented quarterbacks. Throughout the preseason, the Raiders have gotten very good quarterback play from all three of their quarterbacks. Oakland might be planning to only keep two quarterbacks on the roster in 2019, so they could possibly trade one away and get some compensation.

Mike Glennon Could Be an Intriguing Option for Colts

We’ll get it out of the way now and say there’s no way Jon Gruden is trading away Derek Carr. Despite what some members of the media might have you believe, Carr is Gruden’s quarterback for 2019 and that’s not going to change. However, Mike Glennon could be an interesting option for the Colts. Luck’s backup, Jacoby Brissett, will more than likely be the starter in 2019. He played admirably in 2017 when Luck missed the entire season. If Brissett struggles or gets injured, Glennon is a veteran with a good amount of starting experience for a backup.

Glennon has thrown 35 touchdowns to only 20 interceptions over his five-year career. He doesn’t have franchise quarterback potential but could be a decent fill-in for one year. The Raiders seem set to have Glennon be their main backup heading into 2019, but they could be persuaded to send him off to Indianapolis for proper compensation. Gruden likes Nathan Peterman, so he probably wouldn’t be too mad if he was the backup for the season. A fourth-round pick for Glennon seems like a fair trade.

Nathan Peterman Has Upside

The reality is, there is no quarterback available that will be able to lead the Colts to the promised land. When Luck was out in 2017 and Brissett started, the team went 4-12. The roster as a whole is more talented now, but Brissett can’t move the needle anywhere close to how well Luck did. Peterman may be third-string for the Raiders, but he does have upside. He has played very well in the preseason. He absolutely lit up the Green Bay Packers in the third preseason game in route to a come from behind victory.

Peterman’s regular-season performances don’t inspire any confidence at all. He’s thrown three touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He has only played in two seasons, so he doesn’t have a lot of experience. If the Colts wanted to add Peterman, it would be kind of risky. He’s played really well in two straight preseasons but hasn’t translated it to regular-season success. Oakland may end up letting him go regardless because they need to make more room on the roster. Maybe the Raiders could swing him for a seventh-round pick from the Colts.

