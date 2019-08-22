Nathan Peterman Headlines 4 Raiders That Need to Impress vs. Packers

The second half of the preseason starts for the Oakland Raiders with a trip to Canada to face off against the Green Bay Packers. This is the first of two trips abroad for the silver and black this year, the next one being in London to play the Chicago Bears. With training camp in the books, the Raiders are getting closer and closer to the deadline for roster cuts.

At this point, guys near the top are pretty much set. However, there are a lot of veteran journeyman and rookies that still need to earn their spot. This roster is filled with a lot more talent than it has been in the past. The players below are really going to need to do a lot in these final two preseason games if they’re going to force out other players.

Nathan Peterman vs. Mike Glennon Battle continues

You can only hope to contain him. Nathan Peterman takes OFF for 51-yard scramble. 💨#LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/IhOkhGlHc6 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 11, 2019

For a brief moment, it looked like Nathan Peterman may have had the edge over Mike Glennon for backup supremacy. In the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, Glennon wasn’t sharp and Peterman made some really big plays. Despite that, Glennon still got the edge as the main backup against the Arizona Cardinals in the second preseason game. He put up a much better game than he did against LA.

Peterman didn’t do anything wrong against Arizona, but the game was pretty much over by the time he entered it in the second half. It’s possible that Jon Gruden makes room for three quarterbacks on the roster, but it’s going to be difficult. Peterman will need to play very well versus the Packers and the Seahawks.

Quinton Bell Needs to Do Something

Quinton Bell’s biggest problem is that his name hasn’t really come up at all during training camp or the preseason. He mustered one quarterback pressure against the Rams and didn’t put up any stats against the Cardinals. The Raiders’ defensive line is loaded and some talented players are going to need to be cut. Bell is pretty much playing for a spot on the practice squad at this point. The former wide receiver has all the athletic traits to succeed in the NFL, it’s just going to take him a little while to learn the position. Unless he blows up over the next two games, he’s a long shot to make the team.

Can DeAndre Washington Continue His Impressive Preseason?

DeAndre Washington has made a difficult situation for the Raiders even more difficult. Luckily, it’s a good problem to have. With the drafting of Josh Jacobs, Washington definitely seemed like the odd man out with Doug Martin and Jalen Richard taking up the backup roles. Well, that hasn’t been so simple as Washington has been very impressive in the preseason. He made a highlight-reel catch and run against the Cardinals and has gotten good reviews in camp. If he continues to make plays, the Raiders will have two options. One, they can keep four running backs heading into the regular season. Two, they could cut either Martin or Richard. It’ll be a tough call, but Washington might make it happen.

Te’Von Coney Has a Lot to Prove

Chris Roling of Bleacher Report said Te’Von Coney was one of the undrafted free agents with a chance of making an NFL roster. However, Coney only has one tackle and two assisted tackles through two preseason games. The team is pretty set with their linebacker starters, but there is an opportunity as a backup. Coney played his college ball at Notre Dame, so he was facing top competition. There are concerns about his size, but he’s been noted as a solid coverage linebacker. He has two weeks to start making more tackles if he’s going to beat out Marquel Lee and/or Nicholas Morrow.

