Raiders’ Mike Glennon Airs It out for Long TD Pass [WATCH]

Who the hell is Rico Gafford? He’s the guy that just caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Mike Glennon. The Oakland Raiders offense has looked very strong against the Arizona Cardinals in the second preseason game. In a brief appearance, Derek Carr led the first-team offense to a quick touchdown and now Glennon has followed in his footsteps.

Glennon missed a wide-open Darren Waller for an easy touchdown in his first drive of the game, but he just made it up with that pass. The Raiders have scored on all three drives and the Cardinals don’t seem to have an answer for it. Glennon is in the midst of a battle for top backup quarterback with Nathan Peterman and plays like this certainly help his chances.

Who Is Rico Gafford?

Rico Gafford came into the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He started off as a member of the Tennessee Titans and then eventually made his way to the Raiders. He was mostly a practice squad member but did make an appearance in one game towards the end of the season against the Denver Broncos. He didn’t put up any stats.

Gafford played his college ball at the University of Wyoming. However, he played defensive back in college before he transitioned to wide receiver in the NFL. He recorded six interceptions during his two seasons at Wyoming.

Derek Carrier Scores

The Raiders are just putting up points like it’s nobody’s business. This time, tight end Derek Carrier caught a touchdown from Mike Glennon. This has been an absolutely dominant performance by the Raider offense up to this point.

Mike Glennon dropped it right in the basket for six. #OAKvsAZ pic.twitter.com/YYq2ytLBsy — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 16, 2019

Derek Carrier is another player that needs a big preseason to ensure a spot on the Raider roster. Big plays like this definitely help his chances.

