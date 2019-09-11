Drew Rosenhaus Addresses Antonio Brown Accusations [WATCH]

The agent of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has vehemently denied the sexual assault allegations against his client. Drew Rosenhaus called the situation a “money grab” on an appearance Wednesday on ESPN’s “Coast to Coast” show.

According to Rosenhaus, Brown had been preparing for this moment and they are both anticipating that the receiver will be vindicated once all the evidence comes to light. Rosenhaus wouldn’t confirm whether the New England Patriots knew about the impending allegations before they signed Brown.

“Antonio and I have been unfortunately anticipating this possibility and what I want to emphasize is that Antonio takes these allegations very seriously,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “He is a loving father, five children, including a daughter.

“I myself am a father and I have two children, two daughters that I love very much along with my wife. I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio.

“These allegations are false. He denies every one of them. I’m very confident that his legal team has facts that will prove this. All we can ask is that people keep in mind that this is a civil matter. This is not a criminal matter.”

Rosenhaus said that he has not spoken with the NFL personally, but he has spoken with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and they have been in contact with the league. He added that Brown will cooperate fully with the NFLPA, the NFL and the Patriots in any investigation they decide to conduct.

“In time, Antonio will be cleared. These allegations in the lawsuit are false,” Rosenhaus said. “They are not true. This is a money grab.”

Patriots Issue Statement on Antonio Brown

The New England Patriots issued a statement responding to the Antonio Brown sexual assault accusations late Tuesday night after the news broke. In it, the team says it doesn’t “condone sexual violence or assault” but is waiting until the league’s investigation is complete before making any additional comments.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives,” the team’s statement said. “We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

Timeline on Accusations Against Antonio Brown

On September 7, Antonio Brown posted a video to Instagram live showing a conversation between him and an unidentified female discussing potential false rape claims. The woman says she has proof that the woman is “setting him up” and Brown asks the woman to email him the exchange because there has “been a lot of extortion so far for money”.

Brown alleges that she has “people from her church” influencing her to do it. Brown also says all he did was “pay her to train me.” He didn’t post the rest of the conversation with “Janet” who was supposedly going to call him and explain the situation.

ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted that Brown “intends to countersue his accuser for civil extortion, at this time.”