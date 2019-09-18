Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Lands on Cover of Sports Illustrated [LOOK]

Dak Prescott: Coverboy.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, for the fifth time, has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated, as NFL writer Conor Orr penned a profile on the franchise signal-caller, who’s reportedly closing in on a megadeal with the team.

Cover Story: For the past year, we've wondered how much Dak Prescott is worth to the Cowboys. But what is being a Cowboy worth to Dak? https://t.co/26Zx3MCBVT pic.twitter.com/JAOwXxSgQ3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 18, 2019

Prescott is certainly deserving of this limelight. Through two games, he’s tied for the league lead in touchdown passes (7) and ranks third in passing yards (674), thriving in new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s creative scheme. He set an opening-day Cowboys record with 405 yards through the air and a personal record in Week 2 with a 42-yard run in which he stiff-armed former Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman.

The NFL’s highest-rated quarterback to this point, Prescott gets a too-good-to-be-true matchup Sunday against the tanking Miami Dolphins and their barely-there defense at AT&T Stadium.

Rarified Air

“Unique” is one way to characterize Prescott’s preference toward a contract extension, which he should sign at some point this season. “Rare” is one way to describe its projected monetary value.

And that’s how Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones recently put it when discussing ongoing and oft-stalled negotiations between the team and its franchise quarterback — negotiations in which “there’s not a big difference” separating the sides.

“We’re already up there in rare air in terms of where the money is,” Jones said on Schein on Sports, via Pro Football Talk.

The expectation is that Prescott will eclipse the $110 million in guarantees Goff recently received from Los Angeles. The expectation doesn’t align with Jones’ reality. Yet.

“I wouldn’t say it’s fair to say that,” he said, per PFT. “Any time you get in that top-five area, you think a lot of somebody.”

Jerry’s Update on Dak

The Cowboys’ owner might have jumped the gun after Week 1 by declaring Dak’s contract “imminent.” But he’s nonetheless resolved to striking an agreement, one that will get done and keep Prescott in Frisco for the long haul.

“I know that they want to basically make this as thorough, I’ll use that word, or they don’t want to leave a stone unturned, and ‘they’ being, not Dak, his team, you must call it, which is his agents and the people that advise him,” Jones said Tuesday on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan, per PFT. “No, it doesn’t surprise me [that it’s not done yet]. It doesn’t bother me a bit. I look at Dak long-term and this is a short-term thing. It obviously doesn’t affect him playing football not to have an extension. So, all of that is a good thing.”

