Should the Cowboys Trade for Jaguars Pro Bowl DB Jalen Ramsey?

Jalen Ramsey wants out.

Following Sunday’s verbal sideline altercation with head coach Doug Marrone, the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ two-time Pro Bowl defensive back requested a trade, reportedly unhappy with the team deploying him in zone coverage.

The Jaguars purportedly are seeking a first-round draft pick in exchange for Ramsey, who cracked the All-Rookie team in 2016, was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, and made his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2018.

Predictably, the Cowboys were already floated as a landing spot for the 24-year-old former No. 5 overall pick, a highly adept cornerback-safety hybrid.

“I am contractually obligated to include the Cowboys when discussing a big name player because Jerry Jones is willing to go up top and make his team better,” CBS Sports’ Will Brinson wrote Tuesday. “This would be a little tough if he was trying to pay Dak Prescott, pay Amari Cooper AND pay Jalen. But maybe the Cowboys are looking around and thinking they can win the Super Bowl now. They traded a first last year for Cooper and it paid off. Why not shove in again this season? The only downside here is Ramsey once told Mina Kimes of ESPN he wouldn’t play for the Cowboys as long as the Jones family was in charge because they passed on him for Ezekiel Elliott. Drama!”

For his career, across 50 games, Ramsey has accumulated 202 tackles, 45 pass deflections, nine interceptions, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.

Should Dallas Pursue a Trade?

This made a lick of sense even before the news that starting safety Xavier Woods will miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, suffered in Sunday’s win over the Redskins. Now? It’s a no-brainer that owner/general manager Jerry Jones should at least pick up the phone and see if can’t hammer out a deal.

After sending a first-rounder for WR Amari Cooper in 2018, however, it’s possible the Cowboys give pause to parting with premium capital for another season. As good as Ramsey is, the team did use a sixth-round choice on Donovan Wilson this past April, and they do have dependable veteran Darian Thompson in tow.

If Dallas wouldn’t surrender a first for Fitzpatrick, a more versatile defender albeit slightly less talented, it’s likely they balk at that cost for Ramsey, whose eccentric personality could rub some in the locker room the wrong way (and God knows they sport enough personalities).

Cost of Acquisition and What It’d Mean

Aside from the compensation, it’d take to land Ramsey, the Cowboys would have to absorb his rookie contract, as well. The ex-Florida State star signed a four-year, $23.351 million deal which included a $15.182 million signing bonus and $22.901 million guaranteed.

Ramsey is due a very reasonable $3.634 million base salary for 2019 and will count $7.429 million against the salary cap. Those numbers jump to $13.703 million in 2020, his walk year.

Ramsey’s addition would certainly spell the end for starting Cowboys S Jeff Heath while potentially pushing cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie or Anthony Brown down the depth chart.

