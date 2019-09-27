Jerry Jones Gives Final Word on Amari Cooper’s Week 4 Status

Amari Cooper is good to go.

Following a week of limited practices and medical scares, the Dallas Cowboys‘ top wide receiver is expected to play without restriction Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

This, from the horse’s mouth: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“Yes. Yes. I feel very good about that,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic. “His ability to push off, his ability to do anything, I think we’re in good shape.”

Head coach Jason Garrett confirmed Thursday that Cooper is dealing with a right “foot and ankle thing” stemming from Dallas’ Week 3 victory over the Miami Dolphins. He was sidelined for team drills in practice and underwent further testing, which revealed no additional damage.

X-rays on Cooper’s ankle came back negative, as originally anticipated, and he’s considered day-to-day for all intents and purposes. Garrett expressed confidence the team’s leading touchdown-getter won’t be hampered heading into the primetime tilt in the Big Easy.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be ready to go as the week goes on,” Garrett said.

Cooper is pacing the club with 16 receptions for 238 yards and four TDs across three games. He’s collected 10 scores across 12 Cowboys games, after arriving last year via trade with the Oakland Raiders. His TD-to-appearance ratio is the best by any Dallas player since “at least” 1970, per NFL Research.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Martin, Austin Return to Practice

Perennial Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin caused the Cowboys to hold their breath, exiting Wednesday’s practice and missing Thursday’s session due to his troublesome back. Some immediately assumed the worst, that Martin had aggravated the injury and wouldn’t play against New Orleans.

R-E-L-A-X, Cowboys Nation. Martin was spotted at practice Friday and Garrett had little worry over his Week 4 status. The three-time first-team All-Pro blocker is instrumental in keying the league’s third-best rushing attack and fourth-best passing unit, naturally, and should find success against an underwhelming New Orleans defense.

Aiding a banged-up receiver corps, currently down starter Michael Gallup (knee surgery), is veteran slot man/returner Tavon Austin, who’s been out since Week 1 after sustaining a concussion. Austin has practiced each of the past two days and appears thisclose to clearing the NFL’s strict concussion protocol.

“It looks like he’s back to his old self,” Garrett remarked.

READ NEXT: Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Reveals Secret to Dak Prescott’s Success

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL