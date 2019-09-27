Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Reveals Secret to Dak Prescott’s Success

Kellen Moore isn’t taking credit for Dak Prescott’s MVP-caliber play through three games.

While many inside the Dallas Cowboys‘ orbit point to Moore, a breath of fresh air under a headset, as the impetus for Prescott’s stellar stats, Moore himself passes the buck (no pun) to the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and his willingness to take chances — chances that often convert to touchdowns.

“He’s letting that thing rip,” Moore said Thursday, per Rob Phillips of the team’s official website. “I think there’s something to it that there’s no hesitation in him. He’s hitting the top of his drop, he’s seeing it, he’s letting it rip and he’s very convicted and decisive in what he’s doing.”

To this point, Prescott has completed 70 of 94 passes (74.5 percent) for 920 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, good for a sparkling 128.0 passer rating. He’s also chipped in 11 rushes for 88 yards and a touchdown — the longest rushing score of his career — as Dallas has cruised to a 3-0 start.

Prescott currently ranks second in the league in passing TDs and sixth in passing yards and yards per game (306.7). He became the seventh QB in franchise history to total 75 TD passes, and his two picks are tied for second-least among all starting QBs.

Unlike what was witnessed under Scott Linehan, Prescott is being coached to his strengths and aided by an ultra-creative young mind who employs more motions and pre-snap movement in one game than Linehan did in an entire season. There’s a reason the Cowboys’ offense ranks among the top five in every major statistical category: fourth in points (32.3 per game) and passing yards (302.3), and third in total yards (481.3) and rushing yards (179.0).

Two reasons, actually: The 31-year-old, fresh-faced Moore and his 24-year-old franchise field general.

Dak Gives Perfect Response to Contract Inquiry

The Cowboys are continuing negotiations — albeit at a glacial pace — on a long-term extension for Prescott, who’s become a pro at deflecting questions relating to his financial status.

The man who created headlines for shouting out Wendy’s mid-huddle recognizes where his bread is buttered, and how the sausage is made. Food cliches be damned, Prescott smartly is letting one hand wash the other before his grand payday.

“The reason we’re having contract talks is because of what I do on the field,” he said Thursday, via Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher. “Ads, marketing, all this stuff, I know none of that happens if I’m not handling my business on the field.”

CJA Cracks Excellent Dak Joke

It’s a matter of when, not if, Prescott puts pen to paper on a deal that should include more than $100 million guaranteed. Cowboys executive VP and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones-Anderson hinted at his eventual windfall during a radio convention in Dallas on Thursday, playfully urging Jerry to write Prescott a blank check.

“If he keeps playing like this,” she joked, per Fisher, “he can have all the money he wants!”

