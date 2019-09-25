Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Battling New Foot Injury: Report

Amari Cooper’s foot — his other foot — is once again giving him trouble.

A team source tells Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News that the Cowboys‘ star wide receiver underwent an MRI on his right ankle Wednesday.

Per Watkins, the test was “more precautionary” and his source assured him that Cooper is “fine.”

Concern comes naturally in regard to Cooper, who missed the entire preseason while fighting a mysterious left heel injury that some believe was a recurrence of plantar fasciitis. He’s shown no ill effects from the malady, pacing the club with 16 receptions for 238 yards and four touchdowns across three games.

Cooper participated in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis as Dallas readies for its Sunday night road showdown against the New Orleans Saints. Barring a major setback, he’s in no danger of missing the Week 4 tilt.

Cooper’s injury, albeit minor, adds to a beat-up Cowboys receiver corps that’s already without starter Michael Gallup (meniscus) and slot man/returner Tavon Austin (concussion). Gallup did not practice as he mends knee surgery, while Austin, working his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol, was a limited participant.

Dallas will practice on Thursday and Friday before releasing their final injury report for Sunday’s nationally-televised clash.

Amari on Torrid Pace

Cooper found the end zone twice more in last week’s blowout of the Dolphins. He’s now posted 10 touchdowns in 12 Cowboys games, after arriving last year via trade with the Oakland Raiders. His score-to-appearance ratio is the best by any Dallas player since “at least” 1970, per NFL Research.

An elite route-runner with soft hands and deceptive speed, Cooper has entrenched him as the go-to target for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, and he noted the budding chemistry between the two.

“I think our games match each other’s well,” Cooper recently said, via The Athletic. “Obviously he’s becoming a better player, I’m becoming a better player. I think the sky’s the limit because I think if we can both stick around here for a long time we’ll be able to grow together.”

