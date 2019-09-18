Packers Star Davante Adams Weighs in on Antonio Brown Drama

It wasn’t too long ago when Davante Adams and Antonio Brown were both catching passes from Derek Carr, meeting up for an offseason workout together and snapping a picture together as a trio with big smiles.

Months later, the situation has devolved to headlines as Brown dramatically exited the Oakland Raiders and hours later signed on with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. But the Green Bay Packers star wideout insists he caught no sign of trouble brewing when he was together with the Raiders quarterback and his transient superstar.

“Derek and I had been throwing, and we throw twice a week in the offseason, so it’s something we had been doing and AB wanted to join, so he came and everything was smooth,” Adams said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “I never saw anything like it could not work out and they seemed like they hit it off pretty well. I think things kind of just took a turn for the worst I guess as it progressed, but you know it is what it is now.”

Adams and Brown are two of the NFL’s top receivers who both have MVP-caliber quarterbacks now throwing to them in Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, but Adams also has a friendly history with Carr after the two played college football together at Fresno State. The Packers star said he remained in touch with his former quarterback as Brown’s saga waved from helmet issues to having it out with the Raiders general manager.

“I’ve been able to keep up with him throughout these past few weeks and ever since camp with all the drama going on, but he’s been pretty cool about it. I mean, obviously, it’s been a lot at once. … But he’s been pretty positive overall.”

Adams Not Having the Hate

When Stephen A. Smith ranked his top five wide receivers for the 2019 season in late August on “First Take,” followed by the show tweeting out the segment with the tease of why the ESPN commentator left Brown off his list, Adams made sure to clap back on Twitter.

Smith explained his reasons were doubt in Carr’s abilities rather than Browns, but it was unclear whether Adams was showing respect to his former teammate or a fellow star wideout — or possibly even irked that he was left off the list. That list, in descending order, included Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas and Tyreek Hill.

Though given Smith has passionately backed Tom Brady in the past on “First Take,” the chances are good Brown would see a more favorable ranking with his new home in New England.

Some Receivers are Divas in Adam’s Opinion

On Eisen’s radio show, Adams didn’t shy away from admitting some of the league’s wide receivers — not necessarily Brown — have earned the stigma of “divas” that has been around the position group for more than two decades.

“It’s situational,” Adams said. “You have some guys out there who have to have their situation, but … you hear that about any position or any type of player, it just depends on who you are as a player and who you are as a man.”

On the player end of that at least, Brown has continued to make his talent undeniable since joining the Patriots. He took three of his four catches in his debut last Sunday for first downs — and the other for a touchdown — and finished with 56 receiving yards in the 43-0 shutout win over the Miami Dolphins.

