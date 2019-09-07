Raiders’ Jon Gruden Addresses the Decision to Release Antonio Brown

No matter how hard Jon Gruden tried to make it work, the Oakland Raiders had to make the call to release Antonio Brown. Just like that, the Raiders lost their best player and have to readjust a couple of days before their season opener against the Denver Broncos. What kind of offense ends of fielding on Monday will be very interesting to see since Brown was supposed to be the focal point. Gruden had a chance to address the situation.

"I'm really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office. We did everything we could to make this work. … I wish Antonio nothing but the best." pic.twitter.com/eEpi4bv9i1 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

“We’ve exhausted everything to try and make it work,” said Gruden at a Saturday press conference. “I am very disappointed but very proud of this organization.”

“I’m sorry we never got the chance to see him in silver and black,” continued Gruden. “I really looked forward to coaching him, but it’s gonna happen.”

He was asked if Brown being gone would be a setback for the offense and Gruden answered:

“Well, we’ve been practicing without him… We realize where we are, we’ve been practicing without him quite a bit and like I said, it’s disappointing, but we got guys that are really good players that have an outstanding opportunity.”

Gruden wasn’t very open with everything that happened but noted that it just wasn’t a good fit. He did throw a jab at Khalil Mack.

“I got to meet Antonio,” said Gruden when asked about losing his best player before the season for the second year in a row. “I never got to meet Khalil.”

Gruden did get a chance to praise his team captains for how they reacted to the whole situation.

“Our captains did everything they could to make this work.”

