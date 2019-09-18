Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings: Antonio Brown, a Must-Start Once Again?

Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings: Antonio Brown, a Must-Start Once Again?

Getty Patriots WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown made his New England Patriots debut in Week 2 vs. the Miami Dolphins. While many expected the Patriots to slowly integrate the receiver into their complex system, the Pats had a different idea.

New England went to the future hall of fame wideout early and often in Week 2. While Brown only played 24 snaps, he finished with eight targets, four receptions, and a touchdown in what can be considered Brown’s dress rehearsal.

Brown’s usage is certain to increase this week and moving forward. Has Brown regained his spot atop the fantasy football elites? Plus, which pass catchers will be fantasy duds this week? Find out all this and more in our Week 3 WR rankings.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual Candidates: 
  2. John Brown – 14.20 pts. (WR33) 
  3. Sammy Watkins – 10.90 pts. (WR44) 

Larry Fitzgerald vs. CAR

Fitz has been a revelation this season in the new Kyler Murray-led Air Raid offense. Fitzgerald is currently the 12th highest scoring receiver in PPR-formats and has reasserted himself into near must-start status moving forward.

Fitzgerald takes on a Carolina Panthers defense that is just a week removed from allowing Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin to torch them for 120+ receiving yards.

If you know one thing about the Cardinals offense, it is that they will throw the football. Murray has averaged an absurd 47 pass attempts over his first two career starts.

DK Metcalf vs. NO 

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

He was a meme, an overhyped prospect, and the future Mr. Olympia. For all the chatter following DK Metcalf over the past few months, people forgot the guy can play football.

Metcalf has fit seamlessly within the Seattle Seahawks offense and seems to have a true connection with QB Russell Wilson. Metcalf’s 13 targets is second on the team, while his snap count jumped from 41 in Week 1 to 70 in Week 2 (the same amount as Tyler Lockett).

Metcalf has a plus matchup on his hands this week for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have allowed a 100+ yard receiver in each of their first two games of the season.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates: 
  2. Larry Fitzgerald – 15.40 pts. (WR28) 
  3. TY Hilton – 14.30 pts. (WR32) 

Jarvis Landry vs. LAR

The Browns may have just wrapped up a 20 point victory for the entire country to see in primetime, however, all is not well in Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield has visibly struggled through the early parts of this season. You would think that given his struggles you’d lean on one of the best security blankets in all of football, however, that couldn’t be further from reality.

Jarvis Landry, a player with two 110+ reception seasons on his resume, has caught a minuscule seven passes thus far this season.

Landry faces off with a Rams defense that has surrendered the second fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.

Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Keys: WR1 l WR2 WR3 WR4
  • OPP Keys: (Matchup) Great l Avg l Tough
RANK WIDE RECEIVERS TEAM OPP
1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU at LAC
2 Julio Jones ATL at IND
3 Davante Adams GB vs. DEN
4 Keenan Allen LAC vs. HOU
5 Amari Cooper DAL vs. MIA
6 Mike Evans TB vs. NYG
7 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. LAR
8 Michael Thomas NO at SEA
9 Antonio Brown NE vs. NYJ
10 Chris Godwin TB vs. NYG
11 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT at SF
12 Sammy Watkins KC vs. BAL
13 Adam Thielen MIN vs. OAK
14 T.Y. Hilton IND vs. ATL
15 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NO
16 Cooper Kupp LAR at CLE
17 Stefon Diggs MIN vs. OAK
18 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. CAR
19 Kenny Golladay DET at PHI
20 John Brown BUF vs. CIN
21 Brandin Cooks LAR at CLE
22 Julian Edelman NE vs. NYJ
23 Robert Woods LAR at CLE
24 Calvin Ridley ATL at IND
25 Allen Robinson CHI at WAS
26 Marquise Brown BAL at KC
27 Tyler Boyd CIN at BUF
28 Josh Gordon NE vs. NYJ
29 D.J. Moore CAR at ARI
30 Christian Kirk ARI vs. CAR
31 Curtis Samuel CAR at ARI
32 John Ross CIN at BUF
33 Mike Williams LAC vs. HOU
34 Deebo Samuel SF vs. PIT
35 Will Fuller HOU at LAC
36 Tyrell Williams OAK at MIN
37 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs. NO
38 Emmanuel Sanders DEN at GB
39 Marvin Jones DET at PHI
40 Mecole Hardman KC vs. BAL
41 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. LAR
42 Alshon Jeffery PHI vs. DET
43 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CHI
44 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs. DEN
45 Robby Anderson NYJ at NE
46 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. BAL
47 Courtland Sutton DEN at GB
48 Sterling Shepard NYG at TB
49 D.J. Chark JAC vs. TEN
50 Nelson Agholor PHI vs. DET
51 Marquise Goodwin SF vs. PIT
52 A.J. Brown TEN at JAC
53 Corey Davis TEN at JAC
54 Dede Westbrook JAC vs. TEN
55 Randall Cobb DAL vs. MIA
56 KeeSean Johnson ARI vs. CAR
57 Jamison Crowder NYJ at NE
58 James Washington PIT at SF
59 Damiere Byrd ARI vs. CAR
60 Chris Conley JAC vs. TEN
61 Geronimo Allison GB vs. DEN
62 Kenny Stills HOU at LAC
63 Mohamed Sanu ATL at IND
64 Preston Williams MIA at DAL
65 Keke Coutee HOU at LAC

