Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings: Antonio Brown, a Must-Start Once Again?

Antonio Brown made his New England Patriots debut in Week 2 vs. the Miami Dolphins. While many expected the Patriots to slowly integrate the receiver into their complex system, the Pats had a different idea.
New England went to the future hall of fame wideout early and often in Week 2. While Brown only played 24 snaps, he finished with eight targets, four receptions, and a touchdown in what can be considered Brown’s dress rehearsal.
Brown’s usage is certain to increase this week and moving forward. Has Brown regained his spot atop the fantasy football elites? Plus, which pass catchers will be fantasy duds this week? Find out all this and more in our Week 3 WR rankings.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual Candidates:
- John Brown – 14.20 pts. (WR33)
- Sammy Watkins – 10.90 pts. (WR44)
Larry Fitzgerald vs. CAR
Fitz has been a revelation this season in the new Kyler Murray-led Air Raid offense. Fitzgerald is currently the 12th highest scoring receiver in PPR-formats and has reasserted himself into near must-start status moving forward.
Fitzgerald takes on a Carolina Panthers defense that is just a week removed from allowing Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin to torch them for 120+ receiving yards.
If you know one thing about the Cardinals offense, it is that they will throw the football. Murray has averaged an absurd 47 pass attempts over his first two career starts.
DK Metcalf vs. NO
He was a meme, an overhyped prospect, and the future Mr. Olympia. For all the chatter following DK Metcalf over the past few months, people forgot the guy can play football.
Metcalf has fit seamlessly within the Seattle Seahawks offense and seems to have a true connection with QB Russell Wilson. Metcalf’s 13 targets is second on the team, while his snap count jumped from 41 in Week 1 to 70 in Week 2 (the same amount as Tyler Lockett).
Metcalf has a plus matchup on his hands this week for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have allowed a 100+ yard receiver in each of their first two games of the season.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates:
- Larry Fitzgerald – 15.40 pts. (WR28)
- TY Hilton – 14.30 pts. (WR32)
Jarvis Landry vs. LAR
The Browns may have just wrapped up a 20 point victory for the entire country to see in primetime, however, all is not well in Cleveland.
Baker Mayfield has visibly struggled through the early parts of this season. You would think that given his struggles you’d lean on one of the best security blankets in all of football, however, that couldn’t be further from reality.
Jarvis Landry, a player with two 110+ reception seasons on his resume, has caught a minuscule seven passes thus far this season.
Landry faces off with a Rams defense that has surrendered the second fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.
Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Keys: WR1 l WR2 l WR3 l WR4
- OPP Keys: (Matchup) Great l Avg l Tough
|RANK
|WIDE RECEIVERS TEAM
|OPP
|1
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|at LAC
|2
|Julio Jones ATL
|at IND
|3
|Davante Adams GB
|vs. DEN
|4
|Keenan Allen LAC
|vs. HOU
|5
|Amari Cooper DAL
|vs. MIA
|6
|Mike Evans TB
|vs. NYG
|7
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|vs. LAR
|8
|Michael Thomas NO
|at SEA
|9
|Antonio Brown NE
|vs. NYJ
|10
|Chris Godwin TB
|vs. NYG
|11
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|at SF
|12
|Sammy Watkins KC
|vs. BAL
|13
|Adam Thielen MIN
|vs. OAK
|14
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|vs. ATL
|15
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|vs. NO
|16
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|at CLE
|17
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|vs. OAK
|18
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|vs. CAR
|19
|Kenny Golladay DET
|at PHI
|20
|John Brown BUF
|vs. CIN
|21
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|at CLE
|22
|Julian Edelman NE
|vs. NYJ
|23
|Robert Woods LAR
|at CLE
|24
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|at IND
|25
|Allen Robinson CHI
|at WAS
|26
|Marquise Brown BAL
|at KC
|27
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|at BUF
|28
|Josh Gordon NE
|vs. NYJ
|29
|D.J. Moore CAR
|at ARI
|30
|Christian Kirk ARI
|vs. CAR
|31
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|at ARI
|32
|John Ross CIN
|at BUF
|33
|Mike Williams LAC
|vs. HOU
|34
|Deebo Samuel SF
|vs. PIT
|35
|Will Fuller HOU
|at LAC
|36
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|at MIN
|37
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|vs. NO
|38
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|at GB
|39
|Marvin Jones DET
|at PHI
|40
|Mecole Hardman KC
|vs. BAL
|41
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|vs. LAR
|42
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|vs. DET
|43
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|vs. CHI
|44
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
|vs. DEN
|45
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|at NE
|46
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|vs. BAL
|47
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|at GB
|48
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|at TB
|49
|D.J. Chark JAC
|vs. TEN
|50
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|vs. DET
|51
|Marquise Goodwin SF
|vs. PIT
|52
|A.J. Brown TEN
|at JAC
|53
|Corey Davis TEN
|at JAC
|54
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|vs. TEN
|55
|Randall Cobb DAL
|vs. MIA
|56
|KeeSean Johnson ARI
|vs. CAR
|57
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|at NE
|58
|James Washington PIT
|at SF
|59
|Damiere Byrd ARI
|vs. CAR
|60
|Chris Conley JAC
|vs. TEN
|61
|Geronimo Allison GB
|vs. DEN
|62
|Kenny Stills HOU
|at LAC
|63
|Mohamed Sanu ATL
|at IND
|64
|Preston Williams MIA
|at DAL
|65
|Keke Coutee HOU
|at LAC
