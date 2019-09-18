Fantasy Football Week 3 WR Rankings: Antonio Brown, a Must-Start Once Again?

Antonio Brown made his New England Patriots debut in Week 2 vs. the Miami Dolphins. While many expected the Patriots to slowly integrate the receiver into their complex system, the Pats had a different idea.

New England went to the future hall of fame wideout early and often in Week 2. While Brown only played 24 snaps, he finished with eight targets, four receptions, and a touchdown in what can be considered Brown’s dress rehearsal.

Brown’s usage is certain to increase this week and moving forward. Has Brown regained his spot atop the fantasy football elites? Plus, which pass catchers will be fantasy duds this week? Find out all this and more in our Week 3 WR rankings.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual Candidates: John Brown – 14.20 pts. (WR33) Sammy Watkins – 10.90 pts. (WR44)

Larry Fitzgerald vs. CAR

Fitz has been a revelation this season in the new Kyler Murray-led Air Raid offense. Fitzgerald is currently the 12th highest scoring receiver in PPR-formats and has reasserted himself into near must-start status moving forward.

Fitzgerald takes on a Carolina Panthers defense that is just a week removed from allowing Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin to torch them for 120+ receiving yards.

If you know one thing about the Cardinals offense, it is that they will throw the football. Murray has averaged an absurd 47 pass attempts over his first two career starts.

DK Metcalf vs. NO

He was a meme, an overhyped prospect, and the future Mr. Olympia. For all the chatter following DK Metcalf over the past few months, people forgot the guy can play football.

Metcalf has fit seamlessly within the Seattle Seahawks offense and seems to have a true connection with QB Russell Wilson. Metcalf’s 13 targets is second on the team, while his snap count jumped from 41 in Week 1 to 70 in Week 2 (the same amount as Tyler Lockett).

Metcalf has a plus matchup on his hands this week for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have allowed a 100+ yard receiver in each of their first two games of the season.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual Candidates: Larry Fitzgerald – 15.40 pts. (WR28) TY Hilton – 14.30 pts. (WR32)

Jarvis Landry vs. LAR

The Browns may have just wrapped up a 20 point victory for the entire country to see in primetime, however, all is not well in Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield has visibly struggled through the early parts of this season. You would think that given his struggles you’d lean on one of the best security blankets in all of football, however, that couldn’t be further from reality.

Jarvis Landry, a player with two 110+ reception seasons on his resume, has caught a minuscule seven passes thus far this season.

Landry faces off with a Rams defense that has surrendered the second fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.

Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Keys: WR1 l WR2 l WR3 l WR4

l OPP Keys: (Matchup) Great l Avg l Tough

RANK WIDE RECEIVERS TEAM OPP 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU at LAC 2 Julio Jones ATL at IND 3 Davante Adams GB vs. DEN 4 Keenan Allen LAC vs. HOU 5 Amari Cooper DAL vs. MIA 6 Mike Evans TB vs. NYG 7 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. LAR 8 Michael Thomas NO at SEA 9 Antonio Brown NE vs. NYJ 10 Chris Godwin TB vs. NYG 11 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT at SF 12 Sammy Watkins KC vs. BAL 13 Adam Thielen MIN vs. OAK 14 T.Y. Hilton IND vs. ATL 15 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NO 16 Cooper Kupp LAR at CLE 17 Stefon Diggs MIN vs. OAK 18 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. CAR 19 Kenny Golladay DET at PHI 20 John Brown BUF vs. CIN 21 Brandin Cooks LAR at CLE 22 Julian Edelman NE vs. NYJ 23 Robert Woods LAR at CLE 24 Calvin Ridley ATL at IND 25 Allen Robinson CHI at WAS 26 Marquise Brown BAL at KC 27 Tyler Boyd CIN at BUF 28 Josh Gordon NE vs. NYJ 29 D.J. Moore CAR at ARI 30 Christian Kirk ARI vs. CAR 31 Curtis Samuel CAR at ARI 32 John Ross CIN at BUF 33 Mike Williams LAC vs. HOU 34 Deebo Samuel SF vs. PIT 35 Will Fuller HOU at LAC 36 Tyrell Williams OAK at MIN 37 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs. NO 38 Emmanuel Sanders DEN at GB 39 Marvin Jones DET at PHI 40 Mecole Hardman KC vs. BAL 41 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. LAR 42 Alshon Jeffery PHI vs. DET 43 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CHI 44 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs. DEN 45 Robby Anderson NYJ at NE 46 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. BAL 47 Courtland Sutton DEN at GB 48 Sterling Shepard NYG at TB 49 D.J. Chark JAC vs. TEN 50 Nelson Agholor PHI vs. DET 51 Marquise Goodwin SF vs. PIT 52 A.J. Brown TEN at JAC 53 Corey Davis TEN at JAC 54 Dede Westbrook JAC vs. TEN 55 Randall Cobb DAL vs. MIA 56 KeeSean Johnson ARI vs. CAR 57 Jamison Crowder NYJ at NE 58 James Washington PIT at SF 59 Damiere Byrd ARI vs. CAR 60 Chris Conley JAC vs. TEN 61 Geronimo Allison GB vs. DEN 62 Kenny Stills HOU at LAC 63 Mohamed Sanu ATL at IND 64 Preston Williams MIA at DAL 65 Keke Coutee HOU at LAC

