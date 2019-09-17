Felipe Vazquez Accused of Sexual Relationship With a Teenage Girl

Felipe Vazquez is the pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates who was arrested on September 17 after being accused of child porn possession and having a sexual relationship with a minor in Florida.

According to a statement from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Vazquez, 28, has been the subject of an investigation since August 2019 when investigators received reports that the Venezuela-native had had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. The press release from the FDLE reads, “The victim, now 15 years of age, was continuing to have a relationship with Vazquez via text messaging and received a video in July from him in which he is shown performing a sex act. Additionally, Vazquez allegedly sent the victim text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after his baseball season was over.”

The FDLE went on to say that Vazquez’s home in Pennsylvania was raided on September 17 with “electronic devices” being seized. Vazquez is being held at Allegheny County Jail and will be extradited to Lee County, Florida, where the teenager lives. The press release from the FDLE refers to Vazquez as living in Saint Cloud, Florida which is in Osceola County, some 170 miles west of Lee County. Vazquez is facing charges of one count of computer pornography and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

Vazquez had been the subject of major trade rumors during the summer of 2019. In July, he told TMZ that he was a big fan of both New York and Chicago, as the Yankees and the Cubs were rumored destinations.

In 2018, Vazquez signed a 4-year/$22,500,000 deal with the Pirates. That deal included a $2 million signing bonus with the $22,500,000, guaranteed at a salary of around $5,625,000 per year.

Vazquez changed his name from Felipe Rivero in April 2018 as Rivero is his sister, Prescilla’s, name. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported at the time that Vazquez lived with his sister in Florida in the off-season.

More to follow…

