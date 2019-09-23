Lakers Update: Analyst Reveals How Jared Dudley Could Helps LA Win Ring

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes likes what Los Angeles Lakers veteran forward, Jared Dudley.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Haynes tells me that it is Dudley’s leadership that has kept him in the league.

“Jared Dudley gets the short end of the conversation, but he’s done a hell of a job,” Haynes says.

“Because talent-wise he may not be there, but he can help a team and not be a nuisance. That has helped him gain fours years in the league on that alone. That plays a big part.”

You’ll see a Video tirade Of Royce White dropping in the next few hours with him airing out Lakers’ LeBron James, mental health & him being afraid fly being “straight bullshit.” White also said he feels blackballed and that Carmelo Anthony is def being blackballed. Stay tuned. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) August 18, 2019

Dudley became the subject of conversation this summer when former Houston Rockets player and current Big 3 player, Royce White called out LeBron James for not getting Carmelo Anthony a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster.

“And we know that there is no way that the Lakers would go out and sign Jared Dudley and not sign Carmelo Anthony,” said White.

“And another question is: ‘why a guy like LeBron is walking around like he is the face and the voice of the players?’ How is he letting his Banana Boat Brother hang out there in the wings, and they go and sign Jared Dudley and not Carmelo? If anybody watching this thinks Jared Dudley can hold Carmelo’s jockey strap, I’ll slap them. That’s how I’m coming though!”

The Lakers and Anthony had mutual interests toward the end of last season, but a tough run of losses derailed the team’s postseason hopes. The team has had quite a busy offseason thus far, and are set to roll out an interesting roster featuring a few faces from last season.

The 22nd pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Boston College, Dudley, a 6-foot-7, 237-pound small forward was a leader on the Brooklyn Nets’ roster last year. He was also a solid shooter.

For those taking notes: Dudley shot 35.1 percent from downtown on Nets head coach, Kenny Atkinson’s ball club. Dudley also started in nearly half of his 59 games played last season.

Before signing with the Lakers this summer and leading the Nets to the NBA Playoffs this past season, Dudley, a San Diego, California native has had stints playing for the Charlotte Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

The Lakers had a potent roster even before NBA free agency this summer.

Already having LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso on their roster, LA added some vets Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Avery Bradley,Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker to their roster.

The Lakers have one roster spot remaining. NBA training camp begins this month and the NBA’s regular season begins in October.

Lakers big man, Anthony Davis says a championship is the standard for the Lakers.

“Do whatever I can to help this team win a championship,” Davis told me.

“That’s the main goal. That’s our goal and we are going to come in with the mindset that we’re all thinking. This is the year.”