Jared Dudley Fires Back at Royce White Over Carmelo Anthony Comments

Former NBA player Royce White made waves in the basketball world Tuesday morning after his scathing rant on why the Lakers signed Jared Dudley yet are leaving Carmelo Anthony out in the cold. Specifically calling out LeBron James for letting his “banana boat buddy” be blackballed by the rest of the league, White made sure to not pull any punches.

Jared Dudley Fires Back at Royce White Over Carmelo Anthony Lakers Comments

While Dudley would go on to delete his rebuttal to Royce White, AZCentral.com was able to get a transcription of the exchange before it was over.

“This isn’t Melo vs myself, That man is a 1st ballot HOFer..,” Dudley tweeted. “We all want to see him back in the league. Royce seems uniformed when he speaks and this situation in calling my name out. This league is not about who’s better then who it’s what’s players make for the best Team.”

In another deleted Dudley tweet, he would reference his career games played alongside his advanced metrics on the offensive and defensive side of the ball as a reason for White to not “disregard his career for another man”.

White, never one to back down, made sure that he wound up getting the last laugh and hit Dudley – and a number of fans – with a barrage of savage tweets and replies.

Analytics was bolstered by non competing suits, to help them justify and gerrymander the poor decisions of their hyperinflated middleman positions. Analytics don’t measure the intangibles… GRIT, DOG, TEAM MORALE, etc. Where’s the analystics on front office decisions? #LEAD — Royce White (@Highway_30) August 20, 2019

True… but it is when you know better. I really don’t have a problem with Jared. People are just sensitive when a video goes viral with their name in it. He already responded saying Melo is better basically, but doesn’t “Fit” the team. I disagree. #SaveTheInternet — Royce White (@Highway_30) August 20, 2019

Carmelo Anthony Lakers Union Less Likely Following DeMarcus Cousins Injury

While the Lakers are right to have some interest in Carmelo Anthony, the chances they spend their last roster spot on him took a nosedive with the news of DeMarcus Cousins’ torn ACL. Now forced to use that roster spot on a backup big man, the Lakers will likely be much more hesitant to add Melo.

When it comes to Melo and his future in the NBA, the question isn’t his ability to go get buckets – he is still among one of the best pure scorers on the planet – but more so his perceived fit in today’s NBA. There are a number of teams who would look to benefit from an established veteran scoring presence and especially given the rough few years Melo has endured, it seems his mindset is drastically different than in years past.

A number of other players have voiced their opinion on Melo’s continued absence from the league and despite the heavy backing from his peers, has yet to find a potential suitor this offseason. With training camps mere weeks away and teams looking mostly set at this point, it seems that Melo will likely go without a team once more and instead will have to rely on being scooped up mid-season by a team looking to bolster their scoring on the wing.