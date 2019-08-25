DeMarcus Cousins Wedding: Lakers Center Married, Internet Reacts to Boogie

DeMarcus Cousins married his fiance Morgan Lang on Saturday.

DeMarcus and Morgan Cousins wedding! pic.twitter.com/eoJOeB5Q2h — Coach DC Woods (@coachdcwoods) August 25, 2019

Lang and Cousins have been together for at least three years and got engaged last summer.

Yeah he married his longtime girl in Atlanta today — . (@CountOnVic) August 25, 2019

Lang is the owner of the Mobile, Alabama-based clothing line, Body Lang Boutique. The company sells jumpsuits, dresses, bodysuits, and more.

Congratulations @boogiecousins on your marriage today! Health & happiness ♥️ — . (@CountOnVic) August 25, 2019

Demarcus Cousins’ wedding looks fire 😩 — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) August 25, 2019

Washington Wizards point guard, John Wall was one of the groomsmen in the wedding.

That’s great personal news for Cousins who has dealt with professional disappointment after recently tearing his ACL.

The injury to the Los Angeles Lakers big man could not come at a worse time considering the history and all Boogie has gone through professionally over the last few years.

As a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, two seasons ago, Cousins suffered a serious Achilles’ injury.

Boogie posted 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for New Orleans before tearing his Achilles last January.

The four-time NBA All Star, who signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal to play for the Golden State Warriors last season, returned to the Warriors’ lineup in January and posted an impressive 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 30 regular-season games.

Cousins had never appeared in the NBA Playoffs until this season.

Despite injuring his quad and missing 14 playoff games, Boogie did return to the Warriors’ lineup in time for the NBA Finals.

It was believed at the start of NBA free agency, that Boogie had interest from the New York Knicks. The Warriors entered NBA free agency able to sign DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year tender of $6.4 million.

That changed when the Warriors re-signed Kevon Looney and the Warriors completed a sign and trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets which brought D’Angelo Russell to town in exchange for Kevin Durant.

The Heat also had a high interest in signings Cousins.

“An in shape DeMarcus is a healthy DeMarcus,” a source shared with me in June. “I hope he goes there.”

Boogie ultimately went to LA and joined the Lakers.

LA missed out on signing Kawhi Leonard this summer. But, six players returned from last season. That list includes LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

In addition to Cousins, Lakers newcomers include Anthony Davis, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker. The team also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.

With Cousins down, Dwight Howard is now a Los Angeles Laker.

An 8-time NBA All-Star, Howard has averaged 17.4 points and 12.6 rebounds throughout his NBA career.

Howard, 33, is looking to return to next NBA season injury-free.

“I think I’ve done an excellent job of playing basketball my whole life,” Howard told me in June.

“My resume is something that, you know, I don’t really have to speak for. I’m happy that I’ve had the opportunity to play basketball. So, I think I’ve done an excellent job of playing.”

Howard is a five-time All-Defensive team member, has won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award three times and also took home the NBA Slam Dunk Contest crown.

While Cousins is on the mend after tearing his ACL, it is reassuring that Boogie had moves on what appears to be the reception of his wedding via posts on social media.

Despite injuries, Cousins is growing as a person. There’s more to life than just basketball.

In an interview with me last year, Cousins told me that Kevin Gates’ Change Lanes was a song that inspired him. “He went through a situation, he went through a hard time,” Cousins told me.

“He came out, he realized: ‘let’s change the lanes a little.’ I have a new mindset,’ so it’s kind of the same thing [I’m going through]. My knowledge is growing, my mind is growing. That’s kind of where I’m at right now.”

Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans before his Achilles injury last January.

No timetable is set for his Los Angeles Lakers return.