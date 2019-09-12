Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson Agrees to Deal with Pistons

Joe Johnson is officially back in the NBA.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the former NBA All-Star has agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons. Johnson has worked out for a number of teams over the past couple of weeks, one of which was the Pistons.

Joe Johnson has agreed to a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 12, 2019

Although Johnson was an established star in the NBA for a number of years, he washed out of the league following the 2017-18 season. This led to his signing with the BIG3 League. After winning MVP honors and leading his team, the Triplets, to the BIG3 Title, he becomes the first player in the league’s history to sign an NBA deal after playing in the league.

Joe Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, is the first player to land an NBA deal out of Ice Cube’s BIG3 league. Johnson is a reigning BIG3 championship and MVP award-winner. https://t.co/ZVvwUzDjI9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 12, 2019

Johnson played for a number of NBA teams in his 17-year career, most notably with the Atlanta Hawks. The 38-year-old was a seven-time All-Star and was named to the All-NBA Third Team back in 2010. He holds career averages of 16.0 points per game on 44.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.