Odell Beckham Watch: Colin Kaepernick, OBJ Shaded by ESPN Analyst [VIDEO]

Odell Beckham Jr did not have a good game last week against the Tennessee Titans.

In the Browns’ 43-13 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans, Beckham led the Browns with seven catches for 71 yards. That included a 24-yard reception by the wideout.

The story of last week’s game was the play of the Titans’ second-round pick A.J. Brown.

He put up numbers. Brown caught three catches for 100 yards in the blowout victory.

That milestone made him the first Titan or Houston Oiler since Sid Banks in 1964 to record at least 100 yards in his first career game with the team.

The other story last week was the watch that OBJ wore on the football field.

The talented wideout wore a $190,000 Richard Mille watch while playing football.

“I thought the watch thing and all of that stuff, he didn’t break any rules, it’s no crime,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club on Thursday.

“But in the same breath, nobody else is doing that. You’re trying to be different. Why aren’t you trying to win? You’re taking videos with you with Kaepernick throwing you the football. I’ve got no problem with that, but damnit you need to establish yourself with Baker Mayfield. You understand what I’m saying? I mean, what have you done? At some point and time, it’s got to be about that. And I’m one of those guys, I want cats to get their money. I’m all for that. But in the same breath, I don’t know about the rest of ya’ll. I think one of the problems is, too many cats are getting paper and I’m not talking salary, I’m talking endorsement deals, extensions and all of that stuff. You’re getting it and not winning. I want you to prioritize winning. Because guess what? Ya’ll do your thing every morning.”

Beckham plans to continue to wear the watch. “I’ll still be wearing it,” Beckham said earlier this week.

“The same way I wear it every day I go to practice, when I go here, I go there, been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It’s just on me.”

Drafted 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, Beckham Jr. made most of his time in the Big Apple. In five NFL seasons. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

While with the Giants, Beckham, Jr. set some pretty impressive individual records too.

In 14 games, he became the fastest to reach 100 career receptions, in 21 games, he became the fastest to reach 150 career receptions and in 30 games, he beame the fastest to reach 200 career receptions.

In April, the New York Giants traded the wide receiver to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks (17th overall and 95th overall).

Beckham’s Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium on Monday.