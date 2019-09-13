Colin Kaepernick Praised by Republican Who Wants Jaguars to Sign QB

Colin Kaepernick joining the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Senator Marco Rubio loves the idea!

“Certainly,” Senator Rubio told TMZ.

“There aren’t 64 better QBs playing in the NFL right now.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their starting QB, Nick Foles, to a shoulder injury.

Kaepernick would make sense as a replacement. “I’m not an NFL owner but I can tell you I don’t think there are 64 better quarterbacks … that’s obviously not football that’s keeping him away.”

TMZ also asked Rubio if he’d sign Kaepernick if he was the owner of the Jags.

“If I were an owner, and he was the best guy, I’d bring him in despite the other stuff,” he said.

“But, there’s a lot that goes into that.”

Three NFL pre-seasons ago, Kaepernick refused to stand during the playing of the national anthem.

All indications point to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback acknowledging wrongdoings against African Americans and minorities like Eric Garner and Philando Castile, who were brutally murdered by police officers.

”I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche during the NFL’s preseason three years ago.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games.

Kaepernick’s refusal triggered other athletes like Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, NBA free agent, Carmelo Anthony and recently retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade to join their WNBA counterparts in becoming vocal about police brutality of minorities.

Former Note Dame coach Lou Holtz wasn’t pleased.

“Respect the town and respect for elders,” Holtz told Scoop B Radio.

Coach Holtz holds a 249-132-7 coaching record most notably with Notre Dame.

He believes that old school values that he learned should apply to Kaepernick’s story. “Respect for teachers, respect for coaches, and respect for the law,” he said.

“I have had unfair things done and I have gotten a ticket because I have been in Oklahoma and the coach thought we beat him. And the policeman gave me a ticket.And there wasn’t a god darn thing I could do about it. You know what? Life isn’t always fair.”

Meanwhile back at the ranch: Some believe that after Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Andrew Luck retired from football, Kaepernick would have a chance.

Luck only missed one game in the last two seasons, has played through injuries thoughout his career.

In fact, he missed most of 2015’s season because of injury. “I’ve been stuck in this process,” said Luck.

“I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game….the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.”

Other teams who could be a fit for Kaepernick includes Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.