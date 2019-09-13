New York Giants: Stephen A. Smith Rebukes Big Blue for One Big OBJ Mistake

Unless you’re living under a rock Odell Beckham Jr. is a member of the Cleveland Browns.

In April, the New York Giants traded the wide receiver to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks (17th overall and 95th overall).

Drafted 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, Beckham Jr. made most of his time in the Big Apple. In five NFL seasons. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. While with the Giants, Beckham, Jr.

Beckham, Jr. set some pretty impressive individual records too.

In 14 games, he became the fastest to reach 100 career receptions, in 21 games, he became the fastest to reach 150 career receptions and in 30 games, he beame the fastest to reach 200 career receptions.

“Well first of all I didn’t like that they got rid of him,” Stephen A. Smith told Power 105’s The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee.

“They tried to paint it like he was such a bad guy. He was a bit emotional, a bit temperamental at times, but that’s all he did. The situation in France, he wasn’t the individual with the white powdered substance in front of him. He was eating pizza. That woman was doing whatever she was doing. That’s his business. Having said all of that, he is all world and what have you. I thought he was box office and they had just signed him to $ 95 million dollars. So you said you didn’t sign him to trade him, but that’s exactly what you ended up doing. Having said all of that, he’s got to check himself to some degree from the standpoint that look: ‘you haven’t won anything, you’ve been to the Playoffs once.'”

Last week in the Cleveland Browns’ 43-13 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans, Beckham led the Browns with seven catches for 71 yards.

That included a 24-yard reception by the wideout.

The story of last week’s game was the play of the Titans’ second-round pick A.J. Brown.

He put up numbers. Brown caught three catches for 100 yards in the blowout victory.

That milestone made him the first Titan or Houston Oiler since Sid Banks in 1964 to record at least 100 yards in his first career game with the team.

As for Beckham. Stephen A. Smith told the Breakfast Club that he wants to see more production. “The one thing he was proven is that you can lose with him and you can lose without him because they have been losing without him,” he said.

“They already started the season getting throttled by the Cowboys and they obviously lost with him losing the past four to five years while he was with the Giants. So at some point and time, you’ve got to look in the mirror and you’ve got to recognize that I gotta focus on football.”