Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 6

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, highlighted by the Oakland Raiders reportedly planning on suspending star WR Antonio Brown after a heated exchange he had with GM Mike Mayock.

We’ll also take a look at the Packers and Bears meeting in the opening game of the 2019 season and Serena Williams dominating her semifinal match en route to advancing to the U.S. Open Final.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday!

Oakland Raiders Planning on Suspending Star WR Antonio Brown After Heated Exchange With GM



If there was a single player that could overshadow the kick-off of the NFL’s 100th season on opening day, it would be Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, who finds himself at the top of the headline stack once again this year for nothing he accomplished on the field.

After a heated exchange with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, the team is now planning on suspending Brown, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The basis for Wednesday’s confrontation reportedly was from Brown posting the letter Mayock and the organization sent him notifying him of his fines for missing time during the team’s training camp, on Instagram.

During the exchange between the seven-time Pro Bowler and his GM, Brown reportedly told Mayock he’d hit him in the face, proceeded to punt a football and told him to “Fine me for that,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

More on #Raiders WR Antonio Brown and Mike Mayock yesterday: It did not get physical, sources say. But after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that. 💸💸💸 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

Whether Brown is suspended or he is ruled inactive, the Raiders appear to be planning to not have him available for their Monday night season opener against the Denver Broncos, per Rapoport.

Sources: The #Raiders are not planning to have WR Antonio Brown for Week 1. It’s not clear if it’s a suspension or if he’ll be merely inactive. But those are their plans. He likely will stay away from the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

According to CBS Sports, if the Raiders suspend Brown, he could lose the nearly $30 million in guaranteed money on his contract, but if he’s made inactive, that money would still be in play.

Brown, who was acquired by the Raiders from the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March for draft picks, has had quite the inauspicious offseason this year, from suffering frostbite on the bottom of both feet due to a cryotherapy treatment mishap, to being the center of “helmet gate” when the league ruled against him using his 10-year-old helmet that no longer passed safety standards, to this week’s incident with Mayock.

Something tells me, we haven’t seen the end of this drama.

MORE FROM HEAVY.COM:

*Brown unfollows QB Derek Carr on Instagram

*Mayock addresses the Brown reports

Packers Get Ugly Win Against Bears in NFL’s 2019 Kickoff

Coming into opening night, the talk centered around the Chicago Bears’ vaunted defense and how Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would adjust, but in the end, it was the Packers’ defense who stole the show during the kickoff to the NFL’s 100th season.

Playing in front of an electric Soldier Field in Chicago, the Packers shut down the Bears, holding them to a lone field goal in the first quarter in a 10-3 win.

The Bears’ defense rose to the test as well on Thursday, limiting the Packers’ offense to a total of negative-12 yards of total offense in the opening quarter.

However, Rodgers would respond in the second quarter, leading the Packers to a 74-yard drive in a little over 90 seconds, capped by an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham (the first TD of the 2019 NFL season).

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggled during Thursday night’s game, completing 26-of-45 passes for 228 yards and a crucial interception which came with two minutes to go and the team driving for a game-tying TD.

Former Bear Adrian Amos comes up with the end zone interception! @_SmashAmos31#GoPackGo 📺: NBC

📱: NFL App // Yahoo Sports // https://t.co/VF2AxoC5r2 pic.twitter.com/ssUdV434LZ — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2019

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

The men’s semifinal round will take place today at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The first match will feature No. 5 Daniil Medvedev taking on Grigor Dimitrov followed by 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal facing No. 24 Matteo Berrettini.: Today, 4 p.m. ET: ESPN

MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins

The top two teams in the American League Central division square-off for a three-game series this weekend in Minnesota, with the Twins holding a 6.5 game lead over the Indians.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:10 p.m. ET

TENNIS: U.S. Open Women’s Final

All eyes will be on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Serena Williams looks to tie Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam singles title record of 24. Williams will take on 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who is making her U.S. Open main draw debut this year.

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.