Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 5

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Wednesday, highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott finally coming to a deal on a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys that will make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

We’ll also take a look at Rafael Nadal advancing to the semifinals at the U.S. Open and an MLB pitcher accomplishing a feat that hadn’t been achieved since Babe Ruth in 1921.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Thursday!

Ezekiel Elliott Becomes Highest-Paid NFL Running Back After Finally Agreeing to Deal With Cowboys

After a summer’s worth of holdout drama, Ezekiel Elliott has finally agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, which will make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

The #Cowboys & RB Ezekiel Elliott agree on a 6-year, $90M extension that makes him the highest-paid RB in the NFL, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. Roughly half guaranteed. In all, it's $103M over 8 years—the 1st Cowboy to eclipse $100M in total value, the richest RB contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

The 24-year-old running back will have $50 million of his contract guaranteed, which also trumps the Rams’ Todd Gurley who had $45 million guaranteed under his current contract extension. Gurley reached his four-year, $57.5 million extension deal with the Rams last summer, which until Wednesday was the highest-paid contract for running backs in the NFL.

He’s back! Exclusive look at @EzekielElliott's signing and his reaction to his extension after becoming a Cowboy for life. pic.twitter.com/qpAvDjuWDu — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 4, 2019

Elliott, who is the league’s reigning rushing leader, had two years remaining on his contract but held out of training camp and the preseason, in search of a new deal.

The two-time Pro Bowler trained in Cabo San Lucas during the summer and returned to practice with the team on Wednesday.

Elliott, who rushed for 1,434 yards last season, is expected to be on the field this Sunday as the Cowboys open up at home against the New York Giants.

Rafael Nadal Wins in Three Sets, Advances to Fourth Grand Slam Semifinal This Year

Rafael Nadal got past a valiant effort from No. 20 Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday night, defeating the Argentinian in three sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Nadal had two break leads in both the first and second sets that he would relinquish to Schwartzman, but finished out both and then breezed to a victory in the third set to advance to his fourth Grand Slam semifinal this year.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face Italy’s Matteo Berretini on Friday. The No. 24-seeded Berretini survived a thrilling five-set match against Gael Monfils on Wednesday that ended in a final-set tiebreak.

On the women’s side, No. 13 Belinda Bencic from Switzerland and No. 15 Bianca Andreescu from Canada advanced to Thursday’s semifinals. Preceding their match in primetime (7 p.m. ET) will be Serena Williams taking on No. 5 Elina Svitolina, as Williams looks to advance to the U.S. Open Final.

HISTORIC Michael Lorenzen becomes first player since Babe Ruth in 1921 to earn the win, play in the field and hit HR in the same game pic.twitter.com/FgSR537Pm2 — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) September 5, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

The NFL’s 100th season officially kicks off tonight with NFL Kickoff 2019 featuring Aaron Rodgers and the Packers taking on Khalil Mack and the Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:20 p.m. ET Kickoff

TV: NBC

TENNIS: U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams takes on the 5th-seeded Elina Svitolina from Ukraine tonight in the U.S. Open semifinals.

WHEN: Tonight, 7-11 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

