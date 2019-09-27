Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 27

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, highlighted by the Philadelphia Eagles outlasting the Green Bay Packers in a prime-time shootout at Lambeau Field.

We’ll also take a look at Tony Romo putting himself in contention to make the cut at a PGA TOUR event, Felix Hernandez’s emotional farewell in his final start for the Seattle Mariners and see who the performers are for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday!

Eagles Hold on to Win Thursday Night Thriller, Beat Previously Unbeaten Packers 34-27

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers put on quite the prime-time show on Thursday night, trading scores down the stretch in a shootout that came down to the final minute.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers, who torched the Eagles defense to the tune of 422 passing yards and two touchdowns, was picked off for the first time this season as he attempted to throw a game-tying score with under 30 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles rallied to overcome a 10-0 second-quarter deficit and held on to beat the previously unbeaten Packers 34-27, to level their record at 2-2.

Eagles running back Jordan Howard starred in the prime-time drama, rushing for 87 yards and two scores and also caught a TD pass. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 3 TDs and no INTs in the win.

If you have Jordan Howard on your fantasy team, cheers to you. 3rd TD tonight!#PHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/grQuG22iCz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2019

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams could not be stopped by an Eagles defense that lost three of their top four cornerbacks to injury. Adams set a career high-mark of 180 receiving yards on 10 catches but missed the final drive in the fourth quarter due to a toe injury.

. @packers WR Davante Adams is going off in the first half 💪 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/M4qLJhlp2I — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2019

The Eagles ‘bend but don’t break’ defense stood strong when they were called on in the fourth quarter, stopping the Packers on four plays from the one-yard line and then intercepting Rogers to clinch the game in the final minute.

Tony Romo Shoots His Best Round on the PGA TOUR; Five Shots Back of Co-Leaders After First Round

Former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Tony Romo shined on the golf course on Thursday, as he shot his best round on the PGA TOUR and put himself in position to make his first cut.

Teeing it up on a sponsor exemption at the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, Romo shot a 2-under par 70 and is only five shots back of the first-round co-leaders Adam Scott and Andrew Landry.

The 39-year-old Romo made five birdies and three bogeys on his way to topping his best round on TOUR by four strokes. Before this week, Romo had played in three previous PGA TOUR events, never having made the cut.

Romo is scheduled to announce the Chicago Bears and Minnesota game on Sunday for CBS but he may have other plans now, as he has said he’ll finish out the tournament if he makes the cut.

The top 65 and ties advance to the weekend and Romo is tied for 28th heading into the second round, so it’s a real possibility we’ll see him stick it out.

An emotional final walk off the mound for King Felix in Seattle … What a career 👏 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/KUpv5arbCX — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON FRIDAY



COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 12 Penn State (3-0) at Maryland (2-1)

Maryland hosts No. 12 Penn State in a Friday prime-time matchup that kicks off Big Ten play for both teams.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

MLB: Battle for the American League Wild Card

The race for the AL’s two Wild Card berths is down to the wire as we head into the final weekend of the regular season. The Athletics have a 1 game lead on the Rays for the top spot, while the Indians trail the Rays by two games for the second position.

INDIANS at NATIONALS: Tonight, 7:05 p.m. ET

RAYS at BLUE JAYS: Tonight, 7:07 p.m. ET

ATHLETICS at MARINERS: Tonight, 10:10 p.m. ET

