Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 26

Chargers Running Back Melvin Gordon to Reportedly End Holdout, Return to Team on Thursday

Melvin Gordon is ending his holdout and will return to the @Chargers on Thursday. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/x6x9mxNeDh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to end his 64-day holdout and report to the team on Thursday.

Although Gordon will be back with the team, he won’t play in this Sunday’s game on the road against the winless Miami Dolphins, according to the Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.

“I don’t think you just walk in camp and just play right away without going through any practice,” Lynn said on Wednesday. “You can run and do all the drills you want, but it’s hard to simulate real football.”

The 26-year-old Gordon, who led the Chargers in rushing for three straight seasons, sat out the entire preseason and first three weeks of the 2019 regular season while seeking a new contract.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer was the first to report on Wednesday that Gordon’s holdout was coming to an end.

Melvin Gordon III is expected to end his holdout and return to the @Chargers Thursday. Between 2015-18 Gordon III accounted for 58% of the teams rushing yards. However, this season Austin Ekeler is one of two players with at least 150 rushing & receiving yards (Kamara). pic.twitter.com/sdtpF1lwES — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 25, 2019

The two-time Pro Bowler will be a restricted free agent in 2020 and expects this season to be his last with the Chargers, a source told ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Austin Ekeler has started in place of Gordon for the first three weeks, rushing for 160 yards and scoring four total touchdowns.

POPPING BOTTLES: Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers Punch Tickets to MLB Postseason

Two more teams officially entered the fray of MLB’s postseason on Wednesday night, as the Minnesota Twins clinched the American League Central title and the Milwaukee Brewers locked up a playoff berth.

The Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 and then officially clinched the division when the Cleveland Indians fell to the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota’s meteoric rise to prominence has surprised many this season, being just three years removed from having the worst record in the league.

The power-hitting Twins, who have homered a staggering total of 299 times this season, clinched the division title for the first time since 2010.

Meanwhile, the amazing run by the Brewers continued on Wednesday night, as they punched their ticket to October by beating the Cincinnati Reds 9-2.

The Brewers have been scorching hot in September despite losing the reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich, winning 17 of 19 games including six in a row, to leapfrog the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card race.

With four days remaining in the regular season, the Brewers are one game behind the Nationals for the top Wild Card spot in the National League and have also vaulted back into the NL Central race. Heading into Thursday, the Brewers are 1 1/2 games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals for the division crown and are ensured of at least a Wild Card berth.

The Brewers wrap-up a three-game series with the Reds on Thursday and then head to Colorado to face the Rockies for the final three games. The Cardinals are off today and then host the Cubs this weekend, while the Nationals finish a series with the Phillies today and then take on the Indians at home this weekend.

Greinke loses his no-hit bid with one out in the 9th. #MLBTonight https://t.co/zde7uCLGP8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 26, 2019

NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rogers and the 3-0 Packers host Carson Wentz and the Eagles in a marquee prime-time ‘TNF’ matchup this week at Lambeau Field.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

MLB: Battle for the American League Wild Card

The race for the AL’s two Wild Card berths is down to the wire. Heading into Thursday’s action, the Athletics have a 1/2 game lead on the Rays for the top spot, while the Indians trail the Rays by 1 1/2 games for the second position.

INDIANS at WHITE SOX: Tonight, 8:10 p.m. ET

ATHLETICS at MARINERS: Tonight, 10:10 p.m. ET (MLBN, Out-of-market only)

