Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 4

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by Team USA men’s basketball surviving an overtime thriller against Turkey at the FIBA World Cup and Roger Federer’s stunning five-set loss at the U.S. Open.

We’ll also take a look at a miracle seven-run ninth-inning rally by the Nationals to shock the Mets.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Team USA Survives Overtime Thriller, Slips by Turkey at FIBA World Cup, 93-92



The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team was unexpectedly pushed to the limit on Tuesday at the FIBA World Cup by the 17th ranked team in the world, Turkey.

Team USA needed two free throws from Khris Middleton with 2.1 seconds left in overtime in order to survive, 93-92.

USA SURVIVES! Khris Middleton's free throws lift the United States over Turkey in the group stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup! pic.twitter.com/eU5sAHlUwC — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2019

Boston Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum forced an overtime period when he was fouled on a three-point shot and converted two of three free throws with 0.1 of a second remaining in regulation.

Tatum would then have to leave the game after spraining his ankle on the final drive that led to Middleton’s game-deciding free throws in OT. Tatum’s ankle will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Team USA struggled throughout the game with Turkey’s inside presence, going 13 of 27 from inside three-point range. Turkey’s big man Ersan Ilyasova finished with a game-high 23 points, despite having had four fouls for the extent of the stretch run.

FINAL (OT): 🇺🇸 USA 93, 🇹🇷 TUR 92 An absolute battle. @Khris22m scores a team-high 15 pts. including the game-winning FTs with 2.1 seconds to go. #USABMNT moves to 2-0 & atop #FIBAWC Group E.#USAGotGame pic.twitter.com/5tju6t5cHD — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 3, 2019

With the win, Team USA stretched their winning streak in World Cup and Olympic play to 44 games and secured a berth in the second round at this year’s FIBA World Cup. The Americans will close out pool play on Thursday against Japan, who is 0-2.

Unranked Grigor Dimitrov Shocks Roger Federer, Pulls Upset in Five Sets in U.S. Open Quarters



Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer was done-in Tuesday night by a balky back and high-level play by the 78th ranked player in the world, Grigor Dimitrov.

The 28-year-old Bulgarian, who is unranked at this year’s U.S. Open, rallied from a two-sets-to-one deficit to defeat Federer in the quarterfinal round, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Semifinal bound ➡️ Grigor Dimitrov scores his first ever win over Roger Federer, defeating the five-time champion 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.@GrigorDimitrov | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/HAzYVIahdE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2019

Federer was hampered by his upper back and had to leave the court for a medical timeout following the fourth set.

The five-time U.S. Open champion, Federer, was not himself on Tuesday night, making a mind-boggling, uncharacteristic 61 errors.

"I needed treatment on my upper back. But this is Grigor's moment, not my body's," Federer said. https://t.co/twHmgufm8y — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 4, 2019

Dimitrov, who was once No. 3 in the world, will face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s semifinal round match.

Preceding Federer and Dimitrov on Arthur Ashe Stadium Court on Tuesday night was six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams, who made incredibly quick work of 18th-seeded Wang Qiang in 44 minutes, 6,1, 6-0.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion advances to Thursday’s semifinals where she will play No. 5 Elina Svitolina, who beat Williams at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Nationals Stun Mets With Seven-Run Ninth-Inning Comeback Capped By Walk-Off HR

WHAT A COMEBACK 😳 The Nationals scored 7 runs in the 9th inning to beat the Mets. pic.twitter.com/opJBWr9RCK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2019

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki put the exclamation point on one of the wildest games of this MLB season, hitting a three-run walk-off home run to cap a miracle seven-run comeback against the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

The Mets, who are fighting for a Wild Card berth, looked poised to win their second straight game against their division rivals when they extended their lead to 10-4 in the top of the ninth inning.

But the Mets bullpen would end up melting down in the bottom of the 9th, when Paul Sewald, Luis Avilan and Edwin Díaz were only able to retire one batter and gave up seven runs on seven hits.

The Nationals thrilling 11-10 come-from-behind win was their largest ninth-inning rally in franchise history.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

Jared Goff's 4-year extension is worth $134M, per @AdamSchefter An NFL-record $110M guaranteed in the deal 💵 pic.twitter.com/kXutJQZRPj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 4, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

TENNIS: U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Men’s and women’s quarterfinal-round action continues today, highlighted by No. 2 Rafael Nadal taking on No. 20 Diego Schwartzman on Arthur Ashe Stadium Court in primetime (7 p.m. ET).

WHEN: Today, Noon-6 p.m. ET; 7-11 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

The NFL’s 100th season officially kicks off Thursday night with NFL Kickoff 2019 featuring Aaron Rodgers and the Packers taking on Khalil Mack and the Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

WHEN: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET Kickoff

TV: NBC

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.