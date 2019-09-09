Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 9

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Rafael Nadal winning an epic, five-set thriller to take home the U.S. Open title and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray rallying the Cardinals from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the Lions.

We’ll also take a look at all the scores, headlines and injury news from the first NFL Sunday of the 2019 season.

All this and more as we kick-off a new week and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

INSTANT CLASSIC: Rafael Nadal Outlasts Daniil Medvedev in Marathon Five-Set U.S. Open Final to Win 19th Major Title



If you missed the U.S. Open men’s final, you’d have to assume that it was an epic match that will be talked about for years to come in order to make it to the top of the headline stack on a Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season, right?

Well, it certainly was – all 4 hours and 50 minutes worth of it.

When all was said and done on Sunday night, Rafael Nadal had won his 19th Grand Slam title, defeating the No. 5-seeded Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-set match, 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

The contest looked like it was going to be over quickly when Nadal took the first two sets and went up a break in the third set for a 3-2 lead.

But the 23-year-old Russian had a lot of fight left in him, breaking Nadal back and eventually taking the third and fourth sets to square the match at two sets apiece heading into a deciding-fifth set for the championship.

Not done yet! 💪@DaniilMedwed breaks Nadal in the 12th game to claim the 3rd set!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/4t9bFuKvdV — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2019

Nadal took a 5-2 lead in the fifth but had trouble closing out the match, as Medvedev broke a service game of Nadal’s and would go on to close the gap to 5-4.

Playing in front of an electric crowd who was hanging on every shot at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Nadal survived a break-point that would have tied the match and finally secured the championship after a Medvedev return went long.

WHAT. A. MATCH. After a five-set battle, Nadal wins his 19th Grand Slam title 👏 #USOpen 👏 pic.twitter.com/cKpt2XKge4 — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2019

Nadal fell to the ground after the nearly five-hour marathon ended and laid on his back for a moment – the emotions of the moment ever-present.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who would go on to call Sunday one of the most emotional nights of his career, raised his fourth U.S. Open title.

Rafa Nadal got emotional after winning his 19th Grand Slam. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/MvnVTDG4Hy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2019

With 19 Grand Slam championships, Nadal is now just one behind Federer for the most men’s major titles.

HELLO, WORLD: No. 1 Overall Pick Kyler Murray Rallies Cardinals to Tie in First Start



An NFL rookie playing in his first professional regular-season game stole the show on the NFL’s opening Sunday.

Trailing 24-6 early in the fourth quarter at home against the Detroit Lions, things looked bleak for the Arizona Cardinals.

That was when No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray rose up and led the Cardinals to an improbable comeback that would tie the game and send it to overtime.

Murray, who was 9-for-25 for 70 yards with an interception through three quarters, completed 15 of 19 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Heisman winner who played at Oklahoma, led the Cardinals to a 60-yard drive in nine plays with under 2 1/2 minutes to play, finding Larry Fitzgerald for a 4-yard TD and then converting on a two-point conversion to push the game to an extra period.

The two teams would exchange field goals in OT, with the game eventually finishing in a 27-27 tie.

Kyler Murray is the first rookie QB in #CardsHistory to throw for 300+ yards in his first career game. pic.twitter.com/jDNGkL09mZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 9, 2019

Murray would end the day with a stat line that read: 29-for-54 for 308 yards, 2 TD passes, 1 INT, and one epic fourth-quarter comeback.

NFL Week 1 Headlines & Scoreboard: Patriots and Cowboys Roll, Browns Blown Out in Opener



Your week 1 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

Tennessee Titans 43 Cleveland Browns 13 Baltimore Ravens 59 Miami Dolphins 10 Minnesota Vikings 28 Atlanta Falcons 12 Buffalo Bills 17 New York Jets 16 Philadelphia Eagles 32 Washington Redskins 27 Los Angeles Rams 30 Carolina Panthers 27 Kansas City Chiefs 40 Jacksonville Jaguars 26 Los Angeles Chargers 30 Indianapolis Colts 24 (Final/OT) Seattle Seahawks 21 Cincinnati Bengals 20 Dallas Cowboys 35 New York Giants 17 Arizona Cardinals 27 Detroit Lions 27 (Final/OT) San Francisco 49ers 31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 New England Patriots 33 Pittsburgh Steelers 3

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

The Boston Red Sox fired president Dave Dombrowski on Sunday. The team plans to elevate assistant general manager Eddie Romero to lead its baseball-operations department, sources told @JeffPassan.https://t.co/jwqpv6kPGX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD



NFL: Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Leading off the opening-week Monday Night Football doubleheader will be the Saints in their first game since last season’s controversial NFC Championship loss, taking on Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

NFL: Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders

The nightcap of the MNF doubleheader will feature the Raiders, who are now free of the Antonio Brown drama, facing the Broncos and their new QB, Joe Flacco.

WHEN: Tonight, 10:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.