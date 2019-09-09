NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Patriots Surge After Antonio Brown Signing

The NFL season had yet to kickoff but there was already plenty of drama. From holdouts to odd social media posts, this week had it all even before the games, but our NFL power rankings are full of familiar faces.

To recap the crazy start to the season, Ezekiel Elliott was holding out in Cabo demanding a new deal before heading back to Dallas. Just days before the Falcons-Vikings opener, Julio Jones threatened not to play if he did not have a new contract in place.

Antonio Brown called out the Raiders on Instagram then had a verbal altercation with GM Mike Mayock. This was before an “emotional apology” followed by posting a video of a recorded conversation with Jon Gruden. Finally, Brown demanded his release from the Raiders on Instagram only to have the Patriots sign him by dinner time.

Jerry Jones decided to open up his wallet after all which meant Zeke returned from Cabo, and Bill Belichick got one of the most talented (albeit temperamental) wide receivers in the league. In other words, some things never change even on the NFL’s 100th year anniversary.

Top 5: Patriots & Chiefs Top the List

What became clear in Week 1 is that the Patriots are going to be fine with whatever the final outcome of Brown’s signing becomes. New England is banking on the idea that either Brown or Josh Gordon will end up working out.

Even if both receivers do not last the entire season, the Patriots proved in the playoffs that they will come up with a winning scheme no matter the players on the roster. If last year taught us anything, it is better for us to be a year too late when backing the Patriots rather than trying to throw dirt on them before the dynasty is dead.

It is fitting that the Patriots and Chiefs top our power rankings after giving us a classic AFC Championship during last season’s playoffs. The Chiefs survived a brief Week 1 scare when Patrick Mahomes exited the game with an ankle injury. Mahomes was able to re-enter the game, but Tyreek Hill was not as fortunate. It looks like the Chiefs could be without their star receiver for a few weeks.

Bottom 5: There Are the Dolphins Then There Is Everyone Else

No team had as bad of a weekend as the Dolphins, yet it seems like this is the way Miami expected things to go. We have seen various forms of tanking in other sports. The NBA recently implemented new lottery rules to try to discourage teams from trying to lose. NFL teams have typically shied away from this idea for a few reasons.

With so few people on an NBA roster, one superstar player really can help turn around an entire franchise. A successful NFL team needs a lot more than just one player, so the idea that jumping up a few draft slots would drastically alter your future makes it harder to rationalize losing. There is also the very real violence of the game, and asking players to sacrifice their bodies with no desire to win seems like something that falls in the category of cruel and unusual punishment.

It is no surprise that some of the Dolphins players appear to be doing their best to get out of town. Multiple players have already spoken with their agents to try to land a trade, per Pro Football Talk.

Here is a look at our initial power rankings heading into the final few games of Week 1 on Monday night.

NFL Power Rankings: After Week 1