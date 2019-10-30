9 Best Rowing Machines: Your Easy Buying Guide

This rowing machine comes with an innovative flywheel design that keeps noise to a minimum while ensuring a smooth and even feel during your workout.

Another highlight is the Performance Monitor 5, which provides accurate data for each row. An adjustable monitor arm promotes a comfortable setup for users of various sizes.

The machine is equipped with a 14-inch high seat and a nickel-plated chain. There are also adjustable footrests to accommodate feet of all sizes. An ergonomic handle promotes easier rowing even during more demanding workouts.

Storage is a breeze as the rowing machine breaks down into two separate pieces and is outfitted with caster wheels for enhanced mobility.