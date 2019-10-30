9 Best Rowing Machines: Your Easy Buying Guide

Rowing machines can be a good alternative to more traditional home workout equipment, including treadmills and indoor exercise bikes. From basic to the latest technology and features, we’ve rounded up the best rowing machines for every type of athlete, whether you’re training for a specific event or simply want to boost your fitness level.
1. Concept2 Model D

Pros:
Cons:
- Flywheel minimizes noise
- Performance monitor
- Easy to store
- Seat is hard
- Cumbersome foot straps
- Software could be better
This rowing machine comes with an innovative flywheel design that keeps noise to a minimum while ensuring a smooth and even feel during your workout.
Another highlight is the Performance Monitor 5, which provides accurate data for each row. An adjustable monitor arm promotes a comfortable setup for users of various sizes.
The machine is equipped with a 14-inch high seat and a nickel-plated chain. There are also adjustable footrests to accommodate feet of all sizes. An ergonomic handle promotes easier rowing even during more demanding workouts.
Storage is a breeze as the rowing machine breaks down into two separate pieces and is outfitted with caster wheels for enhanced mobility.
2. Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Pros:
Cons:
- Multiple resistance levels
- Large LCD display screen
- Easy to adjust resistance settings on the go
- Weight limit is 250 pounds
- Several note the calorie count doesn't seem accurate
- Not the most fluid resistance
This magnetic rowing machine is a solid all-around value, from its easily adjustable resistance to its large LCD console and easy portability.
If you want to get in shape but don’t want to spend a lot of money on a higher-end rowing machine, this indoor rower is a solid compromise. A single twist lets you adjust the resistance as needed to tailor each workout to your specific needs. There are eight total resistance levels.
From the foam grip handlebars to the non-slip foot pedals, this rowing machine also stands out for its all-around comfort. The large foot pedals provide extra stability with their textured design and included safety straps.
You can use the digital screen to track and monitor each workout. A quick glance will show you vital information about your workout, including the total time and calories.
When it’s time to move the machine or store it out of the way, the built-in transportation wheels come in especially handy.
Find more Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine information and reviews here.
3. Stamina Body Trac Glider 1050

Pros:
Cons:
- Full range of motion
- Includes a multi-function monitor
- Mimics rowing on water
- Feet can slip out of pedals
- Uncomfortable hand grips
- Questionable long-term reliability
If you want a budget-friendly rowing machine that won’t break the bank, this Stamina rowing machine is a practical choice. An adjustable gas-shock resistance provides an appropriate level of intensity for all abilities.
You’ll experience a full-body workout with this rowing machine, including your legs, back, arms, and abs. As an added bonus, it’s also simple to change your workout level at any point by adjusting the shock resistance.
Other highlights include a multi-function monitor along with a durable steel frame construction. This rowing machine folds up easily for more convenient storage.
Find more Stamina Body Trac Glider 1050 information and reviews here.
-
4. Concept2 Model E

Pros:
Cons:
- Relatively quiet operation
- Quick-release locking mechanism makes it easy to store the rowing machine
- Spiral damper allows for quick adjustments on the go
- A bit bulky, even when folded up
- A few complaints of syncing issues
- Pricey
The seat on the Model E sits higher than the Model D, making this indoor rowing machine a solid choice for those with mobility issues, or who simply prefer a higher seat.
The Model E has a number of features in common with its sibling, including a high-performance monitor. The Performance Monitor, PM5, is a comprehensive tool that provides everything from stroke rate and pace to watts, calories burned and more. You can choose to automatically record a workout or set up a more specific workout.
Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity allows the monitor to connect with many compatible devices, including heart rate monitors, various fitness devices and your favorite workout apps.
The flywheel is designed to mimic water rowing while keeping noise to a minimum. A spiral damper makes it easy to quickly and efficiently make adjustments on the go.
When it’s not in use, a quick-release locking mechanism allows you to easily disassemble and store the machine in two pieces as needed.
5. Velocity Exercise Magnetic Rower

Pros:
Cons:
- Comfortable saddle
- Tracks information such as distance, watt, and calories burned
- Electronic tension control
- Lacks an on/off switch
- Inaccurate heart rate monitor
- Some users wish it had a higher resistance level
This programmable magnetic rower stands out for its comfortable saddle and multiple functions. As you’re rowing you can keep track of information such as calories burned, time, count, distance, watt, pulse, and stroke/minutes.
If you’re not sure where to begin or could use a change in your workout routine you can select from 12 programs. Half of the programs are pre-set while the other half are manual.
This rowing machine stands out for its Drum Magnetic Control System (DMC) and electronic tension control for a smoother and more meaningful workout. You can also easily fold it for storage when necessary.
Find more Velocity Exercise Magnetic Rower information and reviews here.
-
6. Stamina 35-1405 ATS Air Rower

Pros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly
- Comfortable seat
- Multi-function performance monitor
- Chain is prone to jams
- A bit loud
- Pedals don’t always remain in place
This budget-friendly rower is an appealing choice for an entry-level rowing machine. One of the hallmark features is its comfort level, as this rower is outfitted with a molded and supportive seat along with an angled oversize chrome seat rail for optimal rowing action.
The comfortable seat also slides effortlessly along the ball bearing rollers. You can keep tabs on your workout with the multi-function electronic performance monitor that displays the time, distance, speed, and calories burned.
Need to move the rower out of the way? You’ll appreciate how easily it folds for storage along with its wheels for enhanced portability.
Find more Stamina 35-1405 ATS Air Rower information and reviews here.
7. BodyCraft VR500 Commercial Rower

Pros:
Cons:
- Air and magnetic resistance
- Easy-to-read monitor
- Industrial grade bearings
- Expensive
- Difficult to assemble
- A bit heavy
You’ll spend a bit more upfront for this BodyCraft rower but satisfied consumers agree it’s worth the higher price tag. This rowing machine is equipped with air and magnetic resistance for a superior workout.
It also has a wireless handlebar resistance control and super smooth industrial grade bearings inside friction-free rollers. The ergonomically designed seat offers ample support even during longer and more difficult workouts.
The monitor is easy to read and features an LED backlit display and keys. Deluxe adjustable heel rests with quick adjust foot straps ensure that your feet will stay comfortable and in place as you work out.
Other features include a handy fold and roll system for easy storage, a power off auto shutdown, and 12 different program profiles.
Find more BodyCraft VR500 Commercial Rower information and reviews here.
-
8. First Degree Fitness Newport Water Rower

Pros:
Cons:
- Adjustable fluid resistance
- Improved pulley system
- Height adjustable footplates
- Assembly can be tricky
- Some consumers wish there was more resistance
- Paint prone to chipping over time
This rowing machine is ideal for anyone seeking a fun and rewarding alternative to on-water rowing.
The tank features an adjustable fluid resistance that delivers a broad range of resistance levels for all abilities.
Another highlight is the improved pulley system, which enhances performance while ensuring that there are no dead spots.
A multilevel computer monitor displays everything from time to distance to strokes per minute along with watts, calories burned per hour, heart rate, and interval training.
The comfortable seat runs easily along the precision bearings for a smooth and safe operation. Height adjustable footplates cater to feet of various sizes.
Find more First Degree Fitness Newport Water Rower information and reviews here.
9. Stamina Avari Rower

Pros:
Cons:
- Footplates mimic natural foot movement
- LCD backlit fitness monitor
- Easy to make adjustments on the go
- Thin Velcro foot straps
- Uncomfortable seat
- Could have higher resistance levels
This Stamina rowing machine offers a generous selection of workout programs along with several custom user programs.
You can choose from one of the 12 workout programs, including four custom user programs and six cardio profiles.
A fitness monitor helps you keep track of your workout goals by tracking everything from strokes per minute to calories, distance, count, pulse, and watt.
The LCD backlit monitor is also highly visible. Use the included chest strap monitor at any time during your workout.
A molded seat promotes comfort while the extruded aluminum bean promises a smooth and even movement.
Maybe indoor rowing is your primary workout, or you're simply looking for an efficient way to stay in shape. The intended use of your rowing machine will play a role in deciding which is the best indoor rowing machine for you.
Some machines are designed to closely mimic the sensation of water rowing, and come with various bits of data to help athletes closely monitor their workouts. If you're simply looking to stay in shape, however, you can probably get by with a more affordable machine.
Rowing offers numerous health benefits, whether you're trying to stay in shape or just conquer a workout at home. Rowing is a versatile exercise that can be used to supplement your preferred workout or as a primary means of getting in shape.
According to this Men's Health article, rowing is just as effective for warming up as it is working on your sprinting power. Simply adjust the resistance levels and intensity according to your workout demands.
In an article on Breaking Muscle, coach Josh Crosby notes that part of what makes rowing so accessible to all abilities is that anyone can do it. Not only is rowing a low impact exercise, it also provides a total body workout.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.