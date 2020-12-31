11 Best Ellipticals for Home Workouts

Another great low-impact machine for your home gym is an indoor cycling bike , which allows you to ride at your convenience. If you’re short on space, check out our best compact treadmills .

An elliptical trainer is a gentler alternative to running, yet still burns lots of calories and gives you a rewarding workout. Whether you’re shopping for your first elliptical or want an upgrade, we’ve found the best elliptical for your home use.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. ProForm Cardio HIIT Trainer Price: $3,963.69 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Hybrid stepper and elliptical motion

Large seven-inch backlit display

Silent magnetic resistance won't disturb others Cons: Heart rate sensor isn't the most accurate

Some complaints of squeaking parts

Movement is closer to a stepper than an elliptical Mix up your home workout routine with the ProForm Cardio HIIT Trainer, which combines a stepper and elliptical movement for an innovative hybrid stride that will really get your heart pumping. This elliptical cross trainer has 10-inch vertical and five-inch horizontal stride lengths so that you won’t feel cramped as you exercise. If you’re missing the gym environment, you’ll appreciate the available 30-day iFit trial membership. Aside from on-demand studio workouts, you’ll also have access to interactive training sessions, connected fitness tracking in the comfort of your own home and more. Interactive workouts or not, you can easily see your stats on the seven-inch backlit display. The 24 levels of resistance are even controlled by the trainer (when using iFit) to give you accurate results. Don’t worry if your workout routine falls outside of normal hours, as this machine’s silent magnetic resistance and enhanced flywheel mean you won’t disturb others. Multi-function handlebars deliver a full-body workout from start to finish. A grip pulse sensor monitors your heart rate as you go. The ProForm Cardio HIIT trainer features solid steel construction and can support up to 325 pounds. 2. Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Price: $179.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Compact size is great for apartments

Has an 11-inch stride length

Display shows your heart rate, speed, distance and calories burned Cons: Doesn't show RPM

No reverse stride option

Can take awhile to assemble A micro-controller with eight levels of magnetic resistance allows you to conveniently adjust the settings as you go. Even better, it’s done with a simple twist, so you don’t have to stop your workout to change the settings. If you prefer to keep track of your workout, the digital monitor shows your distance, speed, time, calories and pulse. Not only do the handlebars monitor your heart rate, they’re also anti-slip for your safety. The footpads also have an anti-slip design, so you’ll feel secure even when you’re doing intense interval sessions. Despite its compact and apartment-friendly size, this home elliptical machine is equipped with a generous 11-inch stride length. Floor stabilizers hold this compact elliptical securely in place, even on carpets and uneven surfaces. Transport wheels make it easier to move the elliptical out of the way when your workout is finished. The maximum user weight is 220 pounds. 3. Bowflex M3 Max Trainer Price: $999.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Optional JRNY subscription provides personalized coaching and workouts

Burn rate display shows precisely how many calories you're burning per minute

Dual-mode LED and LCD screens Cons: Lacks WiFi connectivity

Doesn't have a touchscreen display

Bowflex JRNY subscription is only free for the first two months The Bowflex Max Trainer M8 is a combination of an elliptical and a stepper, both of which can burn loads of calories while giving you a rewarding low-impact workout. Despite the fact that it doubles as two machines in one, the Bowflex M8 is actually smaller than most home ellipticals and treadmills, making it a great choice if you’re tight on space. In fact, the machine will fit in most corners around your home. If you could use some extra motivation, simply subscribe to the Bowflex JRNY app to enjoy custom workouts created daily. While the first two months are free, your two-month trial is converted to a paid subscription if you choose to continue using the app. Your workouts will be adjusted as your fitness improves to ensure you’re challenging yourself to the max. This Bowflex cross trainer comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect for such a premium price tag. Highlights include a magnetic media rack to hold your smartphone or tablet along with dual-mode LED and LCD screens and an innovative burn rate display that shows precisely how many calories you’re burning per minute. This cross trainer is also Bluetooth heart rate compatible, although you can measure your heart rate via integrated contact strips. Connectivity is available for up to four separate users. The unique combined motion of this cross trainer gives you a more rewarding full-body workout by activating your upper body more than your average elliptical normally does. If you don’t mind giving up some premium features, you can save some money with the Bowflex M5. 4. SNODE E20 Elliptical Machine Price: $470.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Innovative cross crank system

Eight magnetic resistance levels

Transport wheels for portability Cons: Some competitors have more resistance levels

Bolts may need frequent tightening

Can take awhile to assemble The SNODE E20 has an innovative cross crank system that provides a more stable and dependable stride. Whether you’re just warming up or are ready to hit some serious intervals, eight available magnetic resistance levels are available to help you meet your fitness goals. Working out late at night or early in the morning isn’t an issue with this machine, thanks to its smooth and quiet operation. As you’re moving you can place your hands on the designated pulse grips to monitor your heart rate. There’s also a digital LCD display to track distance, speed, time and calories burned. This elliptical for home use also has a 22-pound magnetic control flywheel for maximum results. Other perks include transport wheels and large non-slip pedals. 5. Reebok SL8.0 Elliptical Price: $900.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Flywheel in front creates a stable ride

Dual-action handles for full-body workout

Can use Google Maps to train anywhere Cons: Can't switch display from metric

May take awhile to assemble

Doesn't sync with other fitness apps A 9-kilogram flywheel at the front of the Reebok SL8.0 makes this elliptical a stable choice for home workouts. You’ll find four incline levels, which can be manually adjusted to increase the intensity. With 12 pre-set workout programs and four target programs to choose from, boredom won’t be an issue. You can also connect your device and use the accompanying app to train anywhere you want using Google Maps. This home elliptical machine also has a multi-window LED display that shows key statistics. Integrated hand pulse sensors make it easier to keep track of your heart rate as you go. Cushioned footplates provide a comfortable workout session, while dual-action handles provide a full-body workout. Other perks include Bluetooth connectivity, MP3 input, water bottle holder and a media holder for your tablet and phone. 6. MaxKare Elliptical Machine Price: $292.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Sturdy 5kg flywheel ensures smooth pedaling

Comes with eight resistance levels

Built-in handlebar sensors track heart rate Cons: Stride length isn't adjustable

Basic LCD display

Can take awhile to assemble This cheap elliptical covers all the basics at an affordable price, making it a worthy option if you’re looking for an affordable elliptical machine for home use. Highlights include a sturdy 5kg flywheel for smooth operation, along with a total of eight resistance levels. Extra-large pedals provide plenty of surface for your feet, while a dual-track design keeps your feet from slipping. The fixed handlebars come in handy when you want to monitor your heart rate, while the moving handlebars provide a full-body workout. Despite its compact size, there’s enough room to hold an iPad or phone. The LCD display shows essential information such as speed, heart rate, time, calories burned and heart rate. Built-in transportation wheels make it easier to move the elliptical. 7. Go Elliptical V-200T Price: $579.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Backlit display shows distance, time, speed, heart rate and calories

Built-in EKG contacts for heart rate monitoring

Adjustable oversize pedals Cons: Doesn't have Bluetooth technology

Basic LCD display

Heart rate monitoring isn't the most accurate If you’re looking for a compact elliptical that won’t restrict your movements, consider the Go Elliptical V-200T. This space-saving elliptical comes with a 17-inch stride length along with adjustable oversize pedals. You’ll find 24 resistance levels, which can be easily adjusted using a toggle switch. Whether you’re just beginning or are an exercise enthusiast, you can use the EKG contact heart rate monitoring to keep tabs on your heart rate during workouts. Despite its compact size, this home elliptical has a 5.5-inch backlit display that shows all the essential workout data you need, such as time, distance, speed, calories and heart rate. There’s also a built-in USB charger for your tablet or other devices. The magnetic resistance system provides a smooth and stable ride and is virtually maintenance-free over time. 8. Teeter FreeStep Cross Trainer & Elliptical Price: $849.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Lets you isolate just your arms or legs to target specific areas

Dial mechanism makes it easy to adjust the resistance

Provides a full-body workout with accompanying joint pain Cons: Relatively limited one-year warranty

Lacks digital resistance indicators

Very basic LCD display Teeter’s FreeStep LT-1 cross trainer provides a full-body workout with accompanying joint pain. Despite its zero-impact design, you’ll still enjoy a challenging and rewarding training session on this machine, which doubles as a cross trainer and elliptical. The striding motion will feel a bit different than on other elliptical trainers, but that’s because the machine is set up to reduce stress on your back and joints. Variable magnetic resistance keeps the pedals moving freely and can be adjusted with a user-friendly dial mechanism. Unlike some elliptical trainers, this cross trainer lets you isolate just your arms or legs to target specific areas. The LT-1 has a built-in water bottle holder along with an adjustable fit and recline to keep you comfortable. Transport wheels allow you to move the trainer as needed. An integrated device holder lets you store your phone or tablet. 9. Doufit Elliptical Machine Price: $229.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Dual-action arms provide an upper body workout

Digital display shows your time, distance, speed, total mileage and calories

Integrated pulse sensor tracks your heart rate Cons: Some say it's prone to moving with heavier weight or intensity

Digital screen can be tough to read

Can take awhile to assemble The Doufit elliptical machine is designed for the whole family thanks to its eight adjustable magnetic resistance levels. Whether you’re a beginner or are working towards more advanced fitness goals, the silent flywheel ensures you won’t disturb others during workout sessions. Dual-action arms provide an upper body workout as well. The digital display provides all the basic information you need to track your workout, including time, distance, speed, total mileage and calories. An integrated pulse sensor tracks your heart rate. Large, textured pedals keep feet from slipping and can accommodate feet of all sizes. This elliptical trainer also comes with a bottle holder to ensure you stay hydrated during your sessions. 10. Body Power 2-in-1 Elliptical Stepper Price: $394.88 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Curve crank technology eliminates dead zones

Ideal for HIIT sessions

Comes with eight adjustable resistance levels Cons: LCD display is quite basic

Some say that it wobbles during workouts

Screen isn't backlit Curve crank technology provides a smooth and reliable movement thanks to constant tension that eliminates those dreaded dead zones. The result is a smoother and more meaningful workout, whether you’re using this machine as an elliptical trainer or a stepper to get in your cardio. Despite its compact and space-saving design, this elliptical cross trainer is plenty sturdy for your most challenging workouts, including HIIT sessions. Even better, you can safely adjust the eight different resistance levels without having to pause your workout. Synchronized handlebars, in conjunction with that heart-pumping stepping motion, provide a rewarding full-body workout in the comfort of your own home. This compact elliptical trainer comes with an integrated LCD display along with a media shelf to hold your smartphone, tablet and other devices.

Which Is the Best Elliptical Machine for Home Use?

Depending on your specific needs, each machine listed above could be the best elliptical machine for home use based on factors such as your budget, desired features and intended use.

For example, some cheap ellipticals are designed for light or occasional use, such as substituting your normal running routine with an indoor workout when the weather isn't great. If you're looking to bring a studio-level experience to your home gym, it's probably worth investing in a more heavy-duty elliptical machine for frequent and heavy use.

Any elliptical you choose will give you a low-impact cardio workout that's similar to running. However, there is variation in terms of resistance, incline and stride length. Some ellipticals have extra features, such as the ability to adjust your stride length or pedal backward.

According to Runner's World, pedaling backward specifically targets the hamstrings. You can also easily focus on your glutes by increasing the incline. Not only does the Sole E35 has pedals that can be used in reverse, the pedals also slope inward to reduce stress on the knees and ankles.

Shape.com suggests that ellipticals are better than running if you're looking for a full-body workout, as both the upper and lower body are being used at once. You also need to use your core to maintain your balance on an elliptical trainer. The best elliptical machine is the one that will keep you moving and motivated.

Which Is Better: Schwinn 470 Vs. Nautilus E614 Elliptical?

The popular Schwinn 470 and Nautilus E614 fall into the same price range and are close competitors in a number of ways. If you're comparing the two models, we've broken down the biggest similarities and differences to help you make an easier purchasing decision. Read on to see how the two models stack up against each other.

Both ellipticals have dual track LCD displays along with USB charging, a three-speed fan to keep you cool and a 20-inch stride that mimics natural running movement. You'll find seven more programs on the Schwinn elliptical, including fitness and recovery tests. Both machines have an incline, but the Schwinn stands out for its 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp, while the Nautilus has six manual positions.

The Schwinn has eddy current resistance, which is virtually maintenance-free over time. The Nautilus comes with smooth magnetic resistance, but it can't quite match the more premium level system on the Schwinn. Another big difference is the fact that the Schwinn has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can track data such as distance, time and calories and transfer it to popular apps such as Explore the World, MyFitnessPal, GoogleFit and Apple Health. The Nautilus doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity.

The Schwinn is also telemetry heart rate enabled, although you'll need to purchase the chest strap separately. You'll use contact hand grips on the Nautilus to monitor your heart rate.

Which Is Better: Sole Elliptical E25 Vs. Sole Elliptical E35?

While the Sole E25 and E35 ellipticals are similar in many ways, there are some notable differences. One of the biggest advantages that the Sole E35 has over the E25 is its exclusive Power Incline technology, which targets specific areas during workouts. The E35 also has a slightly larger flywheel (25 pounds vs. 20 pounds) along with a larger 7.5-inch backlit LCD display, compared to the 6.5-inch backlit LCD display on the E25. The E35 supports slightly more weight, with a 375-pound capacity versus the E25, which holds up to 350 pounds.

Both Sole ellipticals are well-equipped with features such as an integrated tablet holder, Bluetooth compatibility and a 20-inch stride that mimics a natural running movement. You'll also find Bluetooth audio speakers, a built-in cooling fan and a water bottle holder on both machines. Both ellipticals also come with pulse grips and a chest strap for heart rate monitoring.

