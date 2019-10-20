Browns Reportedly Offered Blockbuster Trade From Rams

The Browns and Rams combined for a trade this week, with backup interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett heading to Los Angeles in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

However, the Rams initially had other thoughts in my when reaching out to the Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Needing help on the interior of their line after losing lost left guard Joe Noteboom to a season-ending injury, the defending NFC champs were asking Browns general manager about the availability of guard Joel Bitonio.

According the report, the Rams wanted to gauge general manager John Dorsey’s interest in reuniting with corner Marcus Peters, who he drafted during his time in Kansas City.

Trade for Marcus Peters Didn’t Make Sense for Browns

Dorsey has made a habit on reuniting with his former draft picks — see Kareem Hunt — but the Browns rebuffed the offer, instead stirring up a trade for Corbett — a second-round pick in 2018 who not only couldn’t wrangle a starting job, but also couldn’t crack the active game day roster in Cleveland. Corbett was slated to be the right guard of the future for the Browns after they dealt Kevin Zeitler to the Giants in the offseason, but he was unable to step into the role.

The Browns have two solid, young corners in second-year Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and rookie Greedy Williams, albeit both have been banged up this season with hamstring injuries. Despite that, backups Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie have played well in relief.

Considering that Bitonio is one, if not the best player on the Browns offensive line, it would have been a move that didn’t make a ton of sense for a team that still sees itself as a contender for the AFC North.

Source: The #Rams have traded CB Marcus Peters to the #Ravens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2019

After failing to deal him to the Browns, Peters did end up on the move, going to the Baltimore Ravens — the Browns AFC North rival. The Ravens got back linebacker Kenny Young, but also a pick, which they used to pry All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey out of Jacksonville.

Peters has 24 interceptions in his career, but just five of those have come since he’s been in L.A. He had eight his rookie year with the Chiefs.

The NFL Trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. EST.

Browns Unlikely to Trade for Trent Williams: Report

Despite a focused and persistent effort, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly not in the running to land Washington Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams before the trade deadline.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Browns general manager John Dorsey had reached out to the Redskins every week, but got repeatedly rebuffed.

“From my understanding [Dorsey] has called them every single week for like the last month and a half. And every single time the Redskins said they are not trading this guy,” he said. “But let me put a little caveat on that. The Redskins are not going to trade him the next couple of weeks before the trade deadline, however, they have made it clear to check back in the offseason.”

Despite the failed trade, Dorsey has said he’s ready to work the phones for any moves that can improve the Browns as they look to improve on their 2-4 record coming out of the bye week.

