Browns Reportedly out of the Running to Trade for Star

Despite a focused and persistent effort, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly not in the running to land Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams before the trade deadline.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Browns general manager John Dorsey had reached out to Washington every week, but got repeatedly rebuffed.

“From my understanding [Dorsey] has called them every single week for like the last month and a half. And every single time the Redskins said they are not trading this guy,” he said. “But let me put a little caveat on that. The Redskins are not going to trade him the next couple of weeks before the trade deadline, however, they have made it clear to check back in the offseason.”

Garafolo said the rationale is that a move now doesn’t benefit the Redskins this season anyway. And they would also get a chance to know where exactly the pick they’re trading for is and how it matches up to their draft board.

“I don’t believe he is going to be traded this season,” Garafolo said. “However, I do believe there is a possibility Trent Williams is moved in the offseason.”

Steve Doerschuk of Cantonrep.com sparked the trade talk when he said that he was hearing that Williams could be on the Browns roster “soon.”

Shortly after Doerschuk’s report, ESPN’s John Keim seemingly shot down the story, saying the Redskins sources he talked to said “no to Trent Williams rumors… ‘to their knowledge.’”

John Dorsey Sparked Rumors With Press Conference Walk-Off

When asked about change possibly coming to the Browns offensive line, Dorsey said during his press conference this week: “That’s coming down the road.”

Dorsey later expanded.

“We’ll do what’s best for the Cleveland Browns organization. We’ll make a million phone calls,” he said. “What I’d like to do is constantly work the phones and do some research. Whatever happens, happens. If nothing happens, you move on and move on to the next project.”

Will that change come internally? Of the three backups, Justin McCray has seen a small amount of time at tackle in 2017 with Green Bay, but Kendall Lamm would be the obvious choice to fill in. Lamm has been the primary backup tackle, but was injured in the Browns opener. He returned to action last week. Lamm has 24 starts in his career, including 13 for the Houston Texans a year ago. Rookie Drew Forbes could also play a role once he is activated from injured reserve.

It was reported by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the team was planning on benching starting left tackle Greg Robinson, but it’s uncertain how they will fill the role.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield Fined for Comments on Officials

Baker Mayfield was nailed with a $12,500 fine for his comments about the officiating after a 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week where multiple key calls went against the Browns.

When at the podium, Mayfield said he figured he’d get fined, but voiced his opinion anyway. A point of contention was a blindside block flag on Jarvis Landry, which replay showed was not the case.

“I will probably get fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad today,” Mayfield said after the game. “The guy is squared up with him, running at him and he is lowering his head into Jarvis. What is (Landry) supposed to do? Avoid him? This is not bullfighting. I don’t know. It ticks me off.”

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was also fined $10,527 by NFL for roughing the passer against the Seahawks.

