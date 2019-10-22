Odell Beckham Delivers Social Media Rant Directed at NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. has had enough of the fines.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was hit again with a fine from the NFL, this time for violating Rule 5, Section 4, Article 3, Item (4), which states that pants must be worn over the entire knee area. The fine for the wardrobe malfunction was a whopping $14,037.

Beckham posted the letter he received about the fine on his Instagram on Monday, going on a rant stating the fine is “ridiculous.”

“14 k for some pants that are NOT gonna protect me from anything … this shxt is ridiculous,’’ Beckham posted.

It’s not the first time Beckham has been fined this year. He dinged for the same amount for his fight with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and was also warned for wearing a ridiculously expensive Richard Mille watch during the Browns first game.

Odell Beckham Thinks NFL Needs to Change Uniform Guidelines

Beckham has said on multiple occasions that he feels that he’s judged differently and at times targeted by the NFL.

“I probably would have been suspended for the next game if I had done what I wanted to do, knowing how I’ve been treated,” OBJ said after his fine after the fight with Humphrey. “It was just something where I had to look out for my teammates and not hurt them even more than the 15-yard penalty and be sitting out a whole other game.”

Beckham — a trendsetter, who will often tout different gear for warmups than in the game — has also spoken out against league rules when it comes to uniform guidelines.

“I think it’s crazy,” Beckham told the Associated Press. “The NFL finds ways to just take it. They’re going to take it from you. I understand a penalty, getting fined for that. But pants above the knees, a shirt hanging out — and we’re talking about a T-shirt that cost $5 to make, and you’re getting $5,000 taken from you. Pads above your knees, and I’m like, you really think that this little knee pad covering my kneecap is going to affect, if somebody hits me, weighs 250 pounds, running 18 mph. I don’t do physics, but if I get hit, this is not going to protect me.

“It’s just stuff like that [that] I feel like we can come to a better agreement and simplifying things and not taking the money out of the pockets of the players who are putting money into this entire game. It’s just tough. It sucks to get fined for socks. Or in the middle of the game, have someone come up and it’s like, ‘Oh, your jersey is out.’ I’m like, ‘Bro I’m not worried about my jersey in the middle of the game.’ I’m worried about what assignment do I have. A visor, this. All those little things that could be eliminated … stuff that doesn’t need to be so strict.”

Kareem Hunt Returns to Practice for Browns

For the first time this season, Kareem Hunt was at Browns practice. According to Cleveland.com, the NFL allowed Hunt to return to practice due to good behavior.

“We have been monitoring his progress during the suspension,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email. “He is permitted to return to team activities, including practice. He is not permitted to play in or attend games until after the team’s eighth game. The time with the team enables him to re-acclimate himself and engage in conditioning work and practices.”

Hunt is also dealing with effects from a sports hernia surgery he had in the preseason, so the extra time on the field should help him get in game-shape.

With Nick Chubb currently a top-five NFL rusher, it will be interesting to see how Hunt — who was one of the league’s best backs while with the Chiefs — is integrated.

On the field, Hunt’s numbers are gaudy. In his first two seasons, the Toledo product racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was on pace to again before being let go by the Chiefs.

READ NEXT: Freddie Kitchens Delivers Statement on Browns Offensive Line Shuffle