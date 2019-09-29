Odell Beckham Involved in Fight With Ravens Defender [WATCH]

Welcome to the rivalry, Odell Beckham Jr., it’s just the first of many.

In the third quarter of the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Beckham was involved in a scuffle with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who pinned Beckham to the ground and held him by the throat.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press provided a close-up video of the battle between Beckham and Humphrey on the ground.

Here’s what it looked like. pic.twitter.com/8w4xdS4u9F — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 29, 2019

Here’s an extended look at the scrum between the AFC North rivals, which resulted in four personal fouls but no ejections.

Beckham was held without a catch through three quarters, and the play might have been a little bit of frustration bubbling over for both sides. However, the Browns got the best of the exchange, scoring on a short Nick Chubb touchdown run to extend their lead to 24-10.

Jarvis Landry Has Huge Day, But Heads to Locker Room with Concussion

While the Ravens were able to hold Beckham in check, Jarvis Landry had a huge day. Landry collected eight catches for 167 yards. The perennial Pro Bowler entered the game with just 6 catches for 94 yards.

However, some bad news came when Landry headed to the locker room early against the Ravens, as Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun revealed.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry is headed to the locker room. Has 8 catches for 167 yards. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 29, 2019

Landry reportedly suffered a concussion in the game.

#Browns Landry being checked for a concussion per Browns radio — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2019

Another Browns pass-catcher who had a big day was tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. The former Cardinals had three catches for 82 yards, including a massive 59 catch.

It was on the Seals-Jones catch where it was especially obvious how OBJ can impact a game even if he’s not dominating the box score. Two Ravens receivers bit on his short route which opened up a huge hole for RSJ.

Odell Beckham isn't catching passes but he does open the entire offense because of the attention the #Ravens are giving him.pic.twitter.com/0LMDEzGkTA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2019

Beckham said when he signed with the Browns that winning was the No. 1 goal and that his numbers would come regardless.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity I have to start over with a new team,” said OBJ. “The goal is always going to be the same: to hang banners; that is what you play this game for, but we have a lot of expectations and a lot of work to do.

“This game is about winning,” Beckham added. “I would much rather be in the playoffs than go for 1200 yards and 10 touchdowns.”

WATCH: Odell Beckham Fires Bomb on Trick Play Against Ravens

Beckham did get his hands on the ball in the first half when the Browns ran a trick play for him that nearly turned into a huge play. OBJ broke a pair of tackles and then fired up a rocket to Damion Ratley. It had a chance but just fell incomplete.

This pass from Odell Beckham Jr. was almost really cool. #Browns #CLEvsBAL pic.twitter.com/cq3ZFEwRfN — Sporting News Fantasy (@sn_fantasy) September 29, 2019

Beckham previously 2 of 3 for 106 yards and two touchdowns as a passer in his career and made waves this offseason for throwing a ball what looked like nearly the entire length of a practice field.

The Browns did get their largest play of the day in the fourth quarter when Nick Chubb hit a hole and ran 88 yards untouched for his third touchdown of the day.

NICK CHUBB SAID SEE YA 💨 88 yards for his THIRD TD of the day (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/9tuWcxflrj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 29, 2019

The Browns were more than a touchdown underdog for the game but proved they could hang with the best in their division. And not to mention the offensive creativity Browns fans were begging for was on display in a big way.

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Has Epic Response to Rex Ryan Criticism