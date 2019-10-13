Lions Injury Report: Former Packers Star Ruled Out Monday

The Detroit Lions will be looking to win their fifth straight game against the Green Bay Packers, but they will have to do so without the services of Mike Daniels.

Daniels, a defensive tackle and a former Packer star and fan favorite, will miss his first game this season against Green Bay and will not make a return to Lambeau Field after he was cut earlier this summer and ended up signing with the Lions to bolster the team’s defensive front. Simply, Daniels couldn’t get his foot injury right quickly enough in order to make an important return. Daniels also didn’t play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week, Daniels was out Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well, and the Lions likely want to try and get the defensive lineman as much time as they can get him. Obviously Daniels probably wanted to play given he would be on tap for a revenge game against the Packers, his former team, but that will have to wait until later in the season at Ford Field.

Oruwariye Takes a Seat

Detroit’s other confirmed absence for the week is Amani Oruwariye, the rookie cornerback from Penn State. Oruwariye couldn’t shake off a knee injury in time to play this week, which is tough news for Detroit’s depth in the defensive backfield.

This week, Oruwariye popped up with a knee ailment on the report and now that he cannot go, this will be something which will harm the overall depth at cornerback. Detroit hasn’t used the rookie most of the season, but having a full complement is something which is important, especially if other injuries occur.

The Lions will have to hope they can get by in the backfield even as some of their other key players are hobbled and questionable as well. Oruwariye, however, won’t be joining the team on the field as they travel to Green Bay.

Other Designations

With Daniels and Oruwariye out, the focus shifts to the other players who may or may not play. This week, the Lions ruled six other players as questionable, and the list is headlined by names like Darius Slay (hamstring), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Qunadre Diggs (hamstring), Danny Amendola (chest), A’Shawn Robinson (knee) and Da’Shawn Hand (elbow).

The best news of the week was seeing quarterback Matthew Stafford come back off the list entirely with his hip injury. Stafford played through obvious pain against the Chiefs and clearly, the bye week helped him rest and recharge ahead of a key finish to the 2019 season for the team. The chances of Stafford being out were always remote, but any time a player is on the injury report, his case is worth watching. Good news for Stafford and the Lions here.

Of this questionable group, it seems most of the players will likely be able to go, but smart money remains on the Lions easing Hand back into action. Robinson is also worth watching given how quickly his injury case came up this week.

