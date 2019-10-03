Lions’ Matthew Stafford Poses for Hilarious bye Week Photo [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions are on a bye week, and that means some important time away for quarterback Matthew Stafford to rest, reset and get his mind right ahead of the key second half push.

Stafford, however, has never been seen in a more peak NFL bye week pose than he was this week. His wife Kelly Stafford hopped on Instagram and showed off a photo of Stafford and a pretty awesome looking milkshake sitting together. One problem? His face tells the story that he isn’t exactly thrilled to be in the picture.

“The most instagrammable milkshake with the least instagrammable person. At least he looks good even when pissed about taking an insta photo,” Stafford wrote in the caption.

Ah Matthew, plenty of guys everywhere can certainly relate.

According to the post, the picture was taken in New York at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, and the milkshake has the logo from the television show Friends featured, which was of course set in the city. No word on what the Stafford family is doing in the Big Apple other than getting some rest and relaxation during their usually busy fall schedule, but it’s good to see them able to get out on the town and enjoy a well deserved vacation after his wife’s health scares last spring.

Good Time for a Getaway

To see Stafford out and about himself after a hard hitting game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs is certainly good, too. Coming into the game, Stafford was listed as questionable with a hip injury, but that ailment didn’t prevent him from playing in the game whatsoever. While in the game, Stafford excelled to the tune of 291 yards passing and 3 touchdowns on the day.

Stafford even showed off his dexterity in spite of the injuries, something he admitted to feeling good about after the fact.

“I thought I looked pretty good running,” Stafford quipped to the media. “Every yard counts out there. I’m not going to do that every time. Broke the one tackle, broke the second one and was feeling like a football player. Decided to try and go for three. Didn’t work, but I want those guys on the sideline and in the huddle to know what I’m willing to do to help us win a game. I think they know that, and it sparked us a little bit.”

In spite of the pain, Stafford admits he was able to push through simply because he wants to be there for his team.

“I was OK, I was out there, I was playing. I’ve played through a lot in my career. Like I say, work a long time to get opportunities to go out there and play. I don’t take anything for granted. Obviously it was a big game at home for us, they’re all big. And I wanted to be out there for my guys,” he said.

Future Success Coming?

The last two years off of Detroit’s bye combined, Stafford has thrown for 495 yards and 2 touchdowns, and will be looking for a similarly big performance against the Green Bay Packers. Last year, Stafford lit up the Packers for 449 yards and 4 touchdowns in two meetings, meaning the odds could be in his favor of having another solid night at Lambeau Field.

For right now, though, the focus is entirely on milkshakes and finding a way to avoid more Instagram photos.

