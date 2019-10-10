Lions Injury Report: New Names Surface Ahead of Packers Game

The Detroit Lions wanted to find health during their bye week, but the team was so dinged up that some of the injuries couldn’t help but spill over even though the team hasn’t seen the field in nearly two weeks.

As the injury report surfaces for the week and progresses through to Monday Night Football and a date with the Green Bay Packers, the Lions have several issues they will be monitoring even as the team seems to be coming back to health a bit after some troubles from the first four weeks of the season.

Here’s a look at the names currently on the list, their ailments and designations.

Mike Daniels, DT

Thursday: Out (Foot)

Daniels was out Wednesday as well, and the Lions likely want to try and get the defensive lineman as much time as they can get him. It will be interesting to see if Daniels can go this week or if the Lions hold him out. Obviously Daniels probably wants to play given he would be on tap for a revenge game against the Packers, his former team.

A’Shawn Robinson, DT

Thursday: Out (Knee)

Robinson is a new name on this list for the Lions, who wasn’t hurt prior to the bye. Obviously he tweaked something and the Lions are keeping an eye on him as a result. Robinson has been one of the team’s best interior linemen and has helped the team snuff out the run. Detroit will hope he can get healthy quick.

Da’Shawn Hand, DT

Thursday: Out (Elbow)

Hand has been coming back off an elbow issue and this case seems to be more one of load management for the Lions as he blasts back into practice. We’ll see if the Lions want Hand to play a big role on Monday or not, but it’s possible the team could simply be easing him back in with a lighter schedule.

Amani Oruwariye, CB

Thursday: Out (Knee)

This week, Oruwariye popped up with a knee ailment and if he cannot go, this will be something which will harm the overall depth at cornerback. Detroit hasn’t used the rookie most of the season, but having a full complement is something which is important, especially if other injuries occur.

Danny Amendola, WR

Thursday: Limited (Chest)

After making a tough catch along the sideline a few weeks back, Amendola hurt himself and could not play in Detroit’s last game. The fact that he is at least practicing is good news, and the hope is that Amendola can get it going again this week and play a role for Detroit.

Quandre Diggs, S

Thursday: Limited (Hamstring)

Diggs left the last game early with the hamstring injury and it’s clearly lingering, or the Lions are trying to buy him some extra time to feel better. Detroit survived without Diggs and might be able to again, but would be much stronger with him in the backfield against a solid passing attack.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Thursday: Limited (Concussion)

Hockenson survived his scary fall and the Lions are trying to ease him back in through the concussion protocol. Will he be cleared in time to play? That’s the next variable to watch and remember this week. At the very least, it’s good to see him back on the field.

Darius Slay, CB

Thursday: Limited (Hamstring)

The Lions missed Slay against the Chiefs, so now the team has to hope he can be ready for the Packers. The fact Slay was limited makes that seem like a good bet, but hamstring ailments can be touchy. Like Diggs, it will be worth watching the rest of the week to see what comes up next.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Thursday: Full (Hip)

Stafford was injured as the Lions got set to play the Chiefs and his status was up in the air. He played that day, and if there is great news on this list, this is it. Stafford looks ready to play on Monday night on the road in a key divisional game.

