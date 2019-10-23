Raiders Injury Update: WR Corps & OL Receive Good News

When the Oakland Raiders went to Green Bay to play the Packers in Week 7, they went banged up. Both Tyrell Williams and Trent Brown had to sit out for the game because of injury. It was the first game that Brown had missed all season and the second for Williams. The offense fared fine without out them, but the team still left Green Bay with a loss.

Well, things might be looking up for the two offensive starters. Both Williams and Brown were seen participating in Wednesday’s practice, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

RT Trent Brown is also suited up for practice. He missed last week's game at Green Bay with a strained calf. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 23, 2019

If Williams can go on Sunday, that would be huge for the team as they’ve struggled to get solid production from the other wide receivers on the roster. The offensive line didn’t give up a sack against the Packers, but Brown is playing at an elite level and Derek Carr will want him back as soon as possible.

Jon Gruden Said Tyrell Williams & Josh Jacobs Are Questionable

Josh Jacobs has been the Raiders’ biggest star on offense, but he could miss his first game on Sunday. He banged up his shoulder in Week 7 and head coach Jon Gruden said after Wednesday’s practice that he’s questionable heading into the game versus the Texans. Jacobs is obviously very tough as he continued playing in the game after his injury. If he’s out, that would be a massive blow to the Raider offense as he’s been probably their best player. However, it seems like he’s the type of player who will tough it out and play.

While Williams practiced, Gruden said that the wide receiver is also questionable. Him sitting out for Sunday’s game is very possible. Bringing him back into the offense would be big for Derek Carr.

Texans Offense Won’t Be Easy to Stop

The Houston Texans currently boast the fourth-best offense in the NFL when it games to yardage per game. Deshaun Watson is playing like an MVP candidate and DeAndre Hopkins is as good as ever. The Oakland defense is going to have its hands full in Week 8. The Raiders are currently giving up the ninth-most yards per game and the fourth-most points. They are fresh off a performance where they allowed Aaron Rodgers to throw for 429 yards and throw five touchdowns. He did this without his top wide receiver.

Well, Watson is going to have Hopkins and things could get out of hand quickly. The Raiders need to score early and often if they’re going to beat Houston. The team hasn’t been bad on offense. Derek Carr looks solid outside of a few dumb mistakes and Josh Jacobs looks like a pro bowler as a rookie. We can’t forget Darren Waller who may be on his way to being the most prolific tight end in the NFL this season.

The Raider offense is really close to being top-tier. They could’ve blown out the Chicago Bears if it wasn’t for some really bad mistakes and the game against the Packers should’ve been a lot closer than it was. They’re currently 13th in the NFL in yards per game and could keep going up the rankings. If the unit can start limiting mistakes, they could be on their way to the playoffs.

