Raiders Add Former Colts, Brown Offensive Guard to the Practice Squad

The Oakland Raiders continue to be busy on the free-agent market as they’ve announced the signing of offensive guard Kyle Kalis to the practice squad. Kalis came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after playing college football at Michigan University. He’s played in seven total games for the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. He’s also spent time with the Washington Redskins but never saw action on Sunday’s with them.

The move is likely a response to Anthony Rush leaving the practice squad to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Rush leaving is disappointing as he was one of the team’s more intriguing undrafted free agents. He was very impressive in the preseason, but just needed more time to develop. There was a spot open and the Raiders decided to fill it with Kalis. The team also announced the signing of defensive lineman Kasim Edebali, which was reported by The Athletic’s Vic Tafur on Tuesday.

