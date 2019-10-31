Josh Gordon Released: Should Raiders Pursue the WR?

It was just a week ago when ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the New England Patriots were placing wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve because of a knee injury. It was later revealed that the team was planning on releasing him and he’d be free to sign elsewhere. Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Gordon has officially been released and will be hitting the waiver wire.

Josh Gordon being released off IR today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2019

One team that could be interested in his services is the Oakland Raiders. Though they don’t have high priority on the waiver wire, they do have a need at wide receiver and Gordon is probably the best one that’s hitting free agency who’s not named Antonio Brown. Oakland has avoided adding big names since the offseason, but could that change with Gordon?

Should the Raiders Sign Josh Gordon?

If this was 2016 or 2017, the Raiders should avoid Josh Gordon at all costs. However, he’s stayed clean for over two seasons now and seems to be on the right path. He hasn’t reached the level of statistical production that he did in 2013, but if he’s put in the right situation, he could thrive. He’s proven before to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in the past.

Oakland hasn’t been shy about their need for wide receivers. Ever since Antonio Brown’s departure, there’s been a void at the position. Tyrell Williams has played like a true number one at times, but has been battling injuries for most of the season and had two devastating drops in the game against the Houston Texans. At this point in his career, Gordon is best served as a number two wide receiver. Putting him next to Williams could bring out the best in both of them.

Trevor Davis, Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow are all best suited as third or fourth options. This is why Darren Waller has been the team’s number one target. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as he’s proven to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but the Raiders need to start getting more production at the wide receiver position. They were rumored to be interested in the New York Jets’ Robby Anderson but didn’t make a move for him. Jon Gruden admitted that the team may move some stuff around at wide receiver before the trade deadline. They didn’t do anything on the trade market for a wide receiver at the deadline, so that could mean they look to free agency.

Plus, adding Gordon wouldn’t cost the Raiders very much. They wouldn’t have to trade for him and his contract isn’t big. Even with a lackluster wide receiving corps, the offense has thrived. At worst, he can give the team a few hundred yards and a couple of touchdowns over the last half of the season. At best, he can return to form and turn into the number one receiver the Raiders need. His former teammate Trent Brown has already started to recruit the wide receiver. Now it’s time for the front office to make a call.

